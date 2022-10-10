For every high school football receiver in America, it would be a monster game.
For Jordan Tapscott it’s becoming routine – although this one was special.
The Kettle Run senior receiver caught 10 passes for a school single-game record 243 yards and three touchdowns as the undefeated Cougars (7-0) overpowered winless Fauquier 44-14 Friday at Falcon Field.
“I was feeling good, feeling awesome. I mean, the past couple of games I had about two or three (touchdowns) as well, so just feeling good, feeling great,” Tapscott said.
Tapscott topped his own single game receiving mark of 192 yards and became the first Cougar receiver to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the season in only the Cougars’ seventh game. He’s got a school-record 1,082 yards, which means the VMI recruit is averaging 153 receiving yards a game.
And his records will keep growing with three more regular season games left.
“(Quarterback) Abram (Chumley) does a great job getting Jordan the ball, Jordan does a great job with the ball in his hands after the catch, so not shocking to me,” said Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield.
Tapscott now has 13 receiving TDs, which is almost two per game. He is Virginia's unofficial leader in most receiving categories.
Not surprisingly, it was Tapscott who started the game off with a bang with a 77-yard TD on a screen pass. He made one Falcon miss and was off to the races.
“After I caught the ball, I saw one dude coming down trying to tackle me. I had to make him miss, and then I just took off,” Tapscott said. “Once I saw the open grass, I just took off. They couldn’t catch me.”
The Falcons (0-7) immediately answered back on Aaron Lewis' 90-yard kickoff return, tying it at 7-7.
It was all Kettle Run after that as the Cougars scored on five of their first six possessions for a 38-14 halftime bulge.
On the Cougars’ second possession, Chumley scrambled to his right and hit Trey Western with a cross-body pass for a 7-yard TD. A little while later, Colton Quaker ran up the middle untouched for a 17-yard score to end the first quarter 21-7.
Chumley followed with a 1-yard QB sneak, and Andrew Curry made his fourth extra point of the night for a 28-7 lead with 10:50 remaining in the half.
The Falcons scored their lone offensive TD on a double-lateral trick play, where Chase Leazer found Kobe Link on the right side. Link broke a tackle and took it 64 yards to cut the lead to 28-14.
Kettle Run finished the first half with Tapscott’s 40-yard TD on a deep fade route, and a 31-yard field goal by Curry to lead 38-14.
Only six points were scored in the second half as Tapscott added his third TD on a 7-yard slant route after he converted a fourth down on a 25-yard out route earlier in the drive.
With score 44-14 with 3:14 left in the third, Kettle Run pulled its starters. Teams traded punts and turnovers on downs during a scoreless fourth quarter.
Fauquier fell to 0-3 in the district with its 11th straight loss. Falcon coach Karl Buckwalter knew stopping the Cougars’ high-powered offense would be a Herculean challenge.
“They score in bunches, and they take advantage of turnovers. I think we had two or three fumbles giving them a short field, but sometimes that’s how the ball bounces,” said Buckwalter.
Losses by Handley and Sherando last week now have Kettle Run in sole possession of first place in the Northwestern District at 3-0 entering Friday’s home game with red-hot Millbrook (2-1 district, 3-4 overall), which upset Handley last week.
“I think keeping the kids focused, that’s the big key. Making sure that they understand, regardless of records, that we’re ready to go and we’re going to operate and do what we do,” said Porterfield.
Although the Cougars gave up two long TDs against Fauquier, the offense is in peak form.
“I thought we all played really well; we’re starting to click,” said Chumley, who completed 12-of-20 passes for 260 yards and 4 TDs.
