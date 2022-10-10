football_Fauquier vs Kettle Run_6_KR Jordan Tapscott catch, FHS Christian Friedl_20221007.jpg

Kettle Run wide receiver Jordan Tapscott makes a catch during a record-breaking performance at Fauquier Oct. 7.

 Photo by Randy Litzinger

For every high school football receiver in America, it would be a monster game.

For Jordan Tapscott it’s becoming routine – although this one was special.

football_Fauquier vs Kettle Run_2_KR Jordan Tapscott touchdown, Trey Western (10), FHS Christian Friedl (9)_20221007.jpg

As Kettle Run's Trey Western (10) and Fauquier's Christian Friedl (9) look on, Cougar wide receiver Jordan Tapscott makes a catch during his record-breaking performance Oct. 7 at Fauquier.

