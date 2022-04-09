Elvis Ochoa has big boots to fill as they say in soccer.
The new Kettle Run boys soccer coach replaced Phil Roper, who stepped down after a legendary run.
“The job he did at Kettle Run left the foundation. I’m here to add on to it,” said Ochoa.
Arguably Fauquier County’s most successful sports program ever, the Cougars made regionals nine times in Roper’s 13 years with state titles in 2015 and 2017.
Roper was also a star player at Fauquier and coached there before starting his dynasty at KRHS.
Ochoa said he accepted the job in late January. He previously coached Manassas Park High to the Class 3 state semifinals twice and is a travel coach for Northern Piedmont Sports Club (NPSC). He said Roper helped him get organized in the job.
“It wasn’t a hard decision, although I took some time to make it,” said Ochoa.
Ochoa played three years at Unity Reed, then Stonewall Jackson, graduating in 2009.
“I want to give back to the high school game,” he said about his reason for returning to high school coaching. “I like the Friday night lights. Standing with the team during the national anthem. It’s a lot different than a typical weekend travel league game. It reminds you of when you used to play.”
The Cougars are off to an encouraging start. Kettle Run is 4-2 with four shutouts after downing Fauquier 1-0 on Friday.
It’s been exciting so far, Ochoa said, with three recent 1-0 games – two wins, one loss.
“We lost to James Wood in the dying minutes. They scored off a long throw when we did not clear it and it hit a player and James Wood hit it in. It was a devastating loss. We felt we should get more out of that game,” he said.
“With Liberty, luck was on our side. That was a good win for the boys,” Ochoa said.
Led by standout junior goalie Andrew Curry and a strong back four, Kettle Run nearly had a fifth shutout until a late goal to James Wood.
“Curry is an ODP player. He’s a very good goalie. He plans to play in college. He’s a nice young man and dedicated to the team,” said Ochoa, who said Curry briefed him on the Cougar players.
The four defenders include center backs Coleman Turner and Jake Steinberg with Ethan Sweeny at right back and Carlos Vitela at left back.
The midfield has senior Josh Umanzor as the attacking playmaker, with freshman Paul Dumitru backing him as defensive midfielder. Umanzor has scored several goals, with Dumitru also emerging as an offensive weapon. Juniors Noah Lenky and Alex Blanco-Alcala provide a strong work rate on the wings.
The strikers are junior Chris Childers and senior Garrison Beaver. Childers has several goals and set up Beaver for the game-winner at Fauquier. “Childers has made a difference,” said Ochoa.
Also contributing are senior Angelo Rodriguez, sophomore Aaron Sullivn and freshmen Luke Payne and Owen Mullns.
Kettle Run went 6-5 last spring in Roper’s final season, missing regionals after a 1-0 loss to Millbrook in the distinct semifinals.
