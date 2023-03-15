Kettle Run has always been a local boys lacrosse power but slipped to an uncharacteristic 3-10 last year.
Third-year coach Bryan Logan says youth was a factor, and the Cougars are reloaded and ready to roar.
“We’re bringing back so much whereas other teams lost a lot this past season,” said Logan. “We were super young last year and now they all have another year under their belt which is huge.”
The offense is led by three returning starting attackers. Twins Jake and Matt Green and Bryce McAnany, all seniors, look to build off their strong showings. Each had at least 40 combined goals and assists.
The Green twins are both speedy, aggressive and hungry to score, while McAnany runs the show for the Cougars. “Bryce is kind of the quarterback of our offense,” Logan said.
Kettle Run’s midfield excites Logan for its depth and versatility. The group has speed in Scotty Barone and Ryan Sample and size in Morgan Robey, Mason Hodges and Tyler Diagle. Charlie Crosland and Noah Stubbs are tough defensively.
“We can score from midfield, we can score from attack, we can score in transition. And that’s what’s exciting. We’re going to be able to do a lot of different things this year and keep teams off balance,” Logan said.
The defense is led by a pair of seniors, Jack Boyle and Collin Malloy, who are both switching positions from midfield. Boyle is long, athletic and agile and is great at collecting ground balls. Malloy is also described as quick and athletic, but also very physical.
As for the goalies, Logan believes the Cougars have two studs in junior Luke Moriarty and senior Zohayb Awatramani. “I really think we have the two best goalies in the area. We’re very, very lucky.”
Moriarty has started the past two seasons and has quick reflexes and a great clear, while Awatramani is much more aggressive.
Kettle Run’s sub-.500 season in 2022 was an anomaly. The Cougars won the region title in 2019, then went 7-3 in 2021, the year after the pandemic wiped out 2020.
Logan has confidence the team will be much improved.“Our goal is to get through the season, get that 1 seed, play some home playoff games. Then win the region. Then win some games in the state tournament,” he said.
Kettle Run debuts March 13 at home against Brentsville.
“It’s not going to be a cake walk, but I think we’re going to be one of the top teams in our region this year,” the coach said.
“If our guys lock in and play like they can, it’s going to be really, really hard to beat us,” he said.
