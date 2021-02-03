In a most unusual year, the Kettle Run swim team came through when it counted, sweeping the boys and girls Northwestern District titles on Jan. 29 at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility.
The pandemic-shortened three-week season consisted of just three regular season meets before districts, presenting Cougars’ coach Kayleigh Jansen with some tactical questions.
“Leading into districts, the first requirement of a coach is to complete lineups based off what event a swimmer already did, but also off events that you as a coach think they have a chance at going to the next level with,” said Jansen. “When I looked at my swimmers, many qualified for multiple individual events, which with such an abbreviated season, you would think is unlikely.”
Since all swimmers can only swim two individual events max, Jansen sent emails to those that qualified in multiple events to see what they thought their best events were, then made her picks. “Judging by the results of Friday, they weren’t wrong,” Jansen said.
Led by standouts Peyton Talomie, Megan Fallin and Emma Craddock, the Kettle Run girls scored 178 points to prevail by 64 points over second-place Handley (114). Liberty (82) was third. Culpeper and Fauquier tied for fourth (50).
Talomie won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.67) and 200 individual medley (2:18.91) and swam on the victorious 200 medley relay with Craddock, Fallin and Allegra Craft (1:59.90).
Fallin won the girls 100 free (1:01.10) and Craddock won the 100 backstroke (1:04.71). Kettle Run’s Erin Pechin won the girls 50 free in a season-best 27.78.
The Kettle Run boys scored 144.5 points to triumph over Fauquier (114), Handley (105.5), Liberty (48) and Culpeper (41).
Kettle Run sophomore Mark Fallin was on three winning teams; he took the boys 50 free (personal-best 23.07), 100 backstroke (season-best 59.26), and was on the 200 freestyle relay with Andrew Brown, Beau Donner and Nicholas Hopkins (1:45.11).
Cougar freshman Cory Frisk won the 100 breast convincingly by eight seconds in 1:11.65.
Falcon Jake Goldman had a big meet, winning the 200 IM (1:59.75) and 100 butterfly (56.25) and 200 medley relay with Mason Worst, Tristian Boyd and Graham Savage (1:50.50). Fauquier also won the 400 freestyle relay thanks to Ethan Homenik, Boyd, Savage and Worst (3:54.05).
Liberty’s William Frederick won the 100 free in 55.07.
Next up for local swimmers is the region meet Saturday at Claude Moore Rec Center in Sterling.
