Jordan Tapscott kept scoring points.
Unfortunately, so did the Loudoun County boys basketball team.
Despite 24 points by Kettle Run’s standout junior guard, the Cougars fell to the Captains 67-49 in the Class 4 Region C semifinals in Leesburg, ending their season at 12-10.
After Connor Dean gave Kettle Run a 1-0 lead with a free throw, Loudoun County used its multiple weapons to race to a 21-11 lead. Cole Roeber’s 3-pointer from the left corner and a Tapscott shot in the lane cut the Cougars’ deficit to 21-16.
Tapscott hit a 17-footer at the buzzer to cut the Captains’ lead to 24-18 after a high-scoring opening period.
Kettle Run surged in the second as Cooper Gohlman scored two baskets and Tapscott converted three more, all on moves in the lane, as the Cougars closed their deficit to 30-28.
Loudoun County had an answer, going on a 8-0 run thanks to two 3-pointers, to lead 38-28 at halftime.
Tapscott, who scored 14 in the first half, ended a 13-0 Captains' run with another impressive drive. Coupled with points from Roeber, Damien Sirisena and Tapscott again, Kettle Run closed to 45-38, but that was the high water mark to the comeback.
Loudoun County ended the third quarter leading 51-38 and cruised in the fourth.
Two Tapscott 3-pointers in a row briefly reduced the lead to 10 at 57-47, but Loudoun County closed out an 18-point victory at 67-49.
Loudoun County went on to down Loudoun Valley 61-57 in the region championship.
Loudoun County and Loudoun Valley made the Class 4 quarterfinals on Friday. The Captains host VHSL Region D runnerup E.C. Glass and the Vikings will travel to Region D champion Western Albemarle.
