KETTLE RUN BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: 'Very talented' Cougars should be contenders

Kettle Run boys basketball coach Christian Yancey gets a little emotional as he thinks about seniors like Jacob Robinson, Cooper Gohlmann, Damien Sirisena and Kolby White.
“The seniors playing now were my first high school basketball team I coached four years ago on the freshman team,” said Yancey.
The 25-year-old Yancey was only 21 when he coached those freshmen.
“It has been a joy to watch these boys mature to young men. I couldn’t be more proud of the athletes, students, and men they have become,” said Yancey.
Like his players, the youthful Yancey – a 2014 Kettle Run grad who shined as the Cougars’ starting point guard during his time playing for coach Troy Washington – has grown, too.
As a first-year varsity coach in 2019-20, Yancey guided Kettle Run into the regional playoffs,
then went 1-6 in the pandemic-marred 2020-21 year.
With the Northwestern District up to seven members, the Cougars should be in the mix for the title. “We’ve got about six guys that can score the basketball, whether it’s getting to the cup or shooting from the outside, we have the ability to score,” said Yancey, a Radford University grad who teaches special education at Kettle Run.
Veteran-heavy, Kettle Run has eight seniors and five juniors on its 13-member squad.
The starting five are seniors Robinson, Gohlmann, Sirisena and White, along with junior Jordan Tapscott. Senior Cole Roeber, junior J.J. Mulhern and senior Blake Doerler are key role players who can also start.
“It’s a very talented group of kids who have been playing basketball together for some while. All possess the ability to shoot the basketball and put it on the floor for two,” said Yancey. “We have a magnitude of seniors so age and experience are on our side.”
Yancey views himself as a player’s coach who follows the wisdom of Villanova’s Jay Wright.
“I tell my players all the time, ‘Give your two cents. It doesn’t matter how big your contribution is. What matters is how much heart you put into it,’’’ he said. “I tell the players their two pennies are worth just as much as mine. ‘Your opinion and role no matter how big matters.’’’
Kettle Run is 2-2, losing to a strong Manassas Park squad 65-56 and beating Brentsville 64-31, then blowing out Liberty 66-28.
The Liberty win made up for what Yancey called “a rough start. We’re plagued with injuries. There’s only one ball and we are all figuring out how to get our piece of the pie while winning as a team.”
