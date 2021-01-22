At 24, Christian Yancey is still the spring chicken in terms of boys basketball coaches in Fauquier County.
As he enters his second year, he credits Fauquier coaching icon Wayne Brizzi and long-time Liberty coach Pat Frazer for teaching him the craft.
“I look up to them and they help me. Frazer beat me last year by throwing a double trap on Drew Tapscott (Kettle Run’s best player), but it’s great to have those guys to talk to and learn from,” said Yancey, whose Cougars opened the season with a tough 57-54 overtime loss to Brizzi’s Falcons.
Yancey is a fast learner: he guided Kettle Run to the regional playoffs last year and is out to do it again. The Cougars graduated their superstar scorer in Tapscott, a powerful guard who could single-handedly win games, but return two key players in sophomore Jordan Tapscott and junior Jacob Robinson and a third returnee in junior forward Joey Shull.
Tapscott, who is Drew’s cousin, has potential to emerge as a big-time player, and Robinson shined as a star football receiver with equal potential in basketball.
“They are athletes and I’m going to ask a lot of them on the defensive and offensive side,” said Yancey. He said Robinson, whose brother played basketball at Randolph-Macon College, has filled out considerably, while Tapscott “is our most athletic guy out there and has got all the skills. I’m challenging him to take the next step.”
Junior Damien Sirisena is the new point guard after playing JV last year. Junior Cooper Gohlmann was a role player on varsity last year and will step into a bigger role as a senior. “He’s a good shooter,” Tapscott said. Junior Cole Roeber will also contribute.
Kettle Run has opened 0-2. The young coach learned last year not to panic when his team was 1-6. The Cougars got hot at the end and upset Handley in the Northwestern District semifinals to make regionals.
“We have a lot of shooters and haven’t clicked yet. Our offense is a complex offense and we have not had the practice time to get there. The camaraderie is there and we need to work on playing together,” said Yancey.
Composed of just three seniors, this team may also need a few weeks to click. “What I try to hang my hat on is my rapport with the guys. I will always have your back even after a bad shot or missed layup,” said the former KRHS guard.
“Our goal this year is to get as far as we can in the regional and state tournament. Each year we want to better ourselves from last year,” Yancey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.