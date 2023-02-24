Eight minutes away from winning the Northwestern District boys basketball tournament championship, the power went off on the Kettle Run offense.
The No. 5 seeded Cougars led by four against No. 2 Handley before the host Judges’ overwhelming fourth quarter push produced a 67-55 win and ended Kettle Run’s hopes of a fourth regional playoff berth in five years.
The Judges (16-10) moved on to host Loudoun County (19-6) in the Class 4 Region C semifinals, while No. 5 Kettle Run’s (11-9) season ended after another stirring playoff run.
“It's a part of sports, a part of life. We both deserved it, but only one of us could go,” Kettle Run coach Demond Tapscott said. “Down the stretch they got the ball to bounce their way more than it bounced our way.”
Handley opened the game in total control, getting to the basket and the free throw line at will to open a 15-7 lead. Kettle Run rallied behind senior Connor Dean, who scored eight points in a row, all on layups, to keep the Cougars afloat, trailing 18-15 after one quarter.
“What he does doesn't show up in the scorebook all the time but he’s kind of the glue of our team,” Tapscott said of the second team all-Northwestern District forward.
In the second quarter, senior guard Jordan Tapscott went on an absolute tear. The first team all-Northwestern District forward hit a pullup jumper to start and then nailed three 3-pointers as the Cougars rallied from a 24-21 deficit to lead 35-29.
Tapscott then picked Handley’s Kaplan Ambrose’s pocket for a steal in the backcourt and finished a layup to give him 13 points in the quarter and a 39-34 halftime lead.
“It was one of those heat check things. I told him ‘If the shots fall, then keep shooting it,’” coach Tapscott said.
With tensions rising in the third quarter, Tapscott hit another three to give the Cougars a 45-36 lead, their largest of the game.
Facing a crucible moment, the Judges answered with an 11-2 run to tie the game at 47-47.
Consecutive buckets by Damen Tapscott and J.J. Mulhern in the final seconds put Kettle Run back ahead 51-47 entering the do-or-die fourth quarter.
The quarter started out with both teams trading baskets as layups by Mulhern and Dean left Kettle Run ahead 55-54 with under five minutes remaining, but those would be the Cougars’ final points of the game.
With Dean fouling out shortly thereafter, Handley dominated the glass, seemingly collecting every rebound to score the final 13 points on a mixture of putbacks and free throws.
“They were knocking down their shots. We weren't knocking down our shots. Hats off to them. They scored and picked up the game when they needed to. And, like I said, we didn't,” Tapscott said.
Kettle Run’s offense was stymied for much of the second half as the Judges started to double-team Tapscott.
“Whoever was guarding the in-bounder, that man was going to play in off-coverage and double Tapscott. Make anybody else, anybody else bring the ball up the floor, I don't care who it is. And then don't let him touch it from there,” Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook said.
With Dean in foul trouble and Tapscott blanketed, the Cougars slumped, resulting in Handley’s runaway fourth quarter to win 67-55.
Tapscott led the Cougars with 21, followed by Dean with 16. Mulhern had six, Trey Western four, Craig Riddle and Caleb Walker three, and Damen Tapscott two.
“In second half, we kind of got away from getting Jordan the ball. I think they kind of threw us off, they started double teaming and throwing two at him,” coach Tapscott said.
After two road playoff upsets, downing No. 4 James Wood and No. 1 Sherando, both by 67-62 scores, Kettle Run had another memorable year. They’ve made regionals in 2019, 2020 and 2022 and played in the district tourney finals all three years, going 0-3.
“I think we're going places. I think we built something special here. To go to the district championship my first year, it's more than I expected,” Tapscott said.
“But now the bar has been set, district championship game every year. And now the next step is trying to get to regionals.”
