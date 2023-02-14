One clutch road victory down, two to go.
Facing an uphill fight to make the regional playoffs as the No. 5 seed, the Kettle Run boys basketball team was clutch down the stretch in eliminating No. 4 James Wood 67-60 in the Northwestern District quarterfinals last Friday.
The Cougars (10-8) made 12 of 14 free throws to close out the Colonels (10-12) as Jordan Tapscott scored 15 points, followed by Craig Riddle with 11, Connor Dean and J.J. Mulhern with 10 and Trey Western with eight.
“We shoot free throws with loud music every single day in practice. So, the loud noise, people chirping, we're used to that. We're used to making free throws in the clutch,” Kettle Run coach Demond Tapscott said.
The Cougars meet No. 1 seed Sherando (16-6) in Tuesday’s semifinals, with the winner facing Handley (15-10) vs. Millbrook (12-11) winner in Friday’s championship.
Kettle Run needs to win the semi and final to make their third region appearance in four years after making regions in 2022 and 2020.
“Anybody can win. So, we'll give Sherando our best shot. And then at the end of the day, best man wins,” Tapscott said.
Kettle Run came up big in the second half at James Wood in a do-or-die game Friday.
“They killed it from the free throw line. We didn't do poorly, we just didn't make nearly as many as they did,” James Wood coach Tim Wygant said.
James Wood used a 14-4 run to lead 25-23 at halftime before Kettle Run took charge with a 16-4 third quarter surge.
“I said to the guys in the locker room that we weren't playing Kettle Run basketball. We were playing James Wood basketball, letting them dictate how we ran our offense, how we ran our defense,” Tapscott said.
Dean scored all 10 of his points in the third quarter and was a force inside. Following a Jordan Tapscott 3-pointer, Dean rebounded a Tapscott miss for a putback layup, and later hit a pair of free throws. A few possessions later, Dean made back-to-back layups before ending the run with another putback layup off an offensive rebound to take a 10-point lead.
“Connor Dean's been our catalyst in big games. He's done big inside. He's a big mismatch for any big man in our district,” Tapscott said.
The Cougars took a 47-39 lead into the fourth, saw the margin get whittled to five, but sealed the deal on the free throw line.
“We fought hard and that's it,” Tapscott said. “If you want to win the playoffs, these kinds of games you got to win. It's not going to be any blowouts in the playoffs.”
Eagles, Falcons bow out
No. 6 seed Fauquier lost to No. 3 seed Millbrook 54-45 in its quarterfinal, while No. 7 Liberty fell to No. 2 Handley 59-40.
Despite the 19-point final margin, Liberty was competitive, leading most of the third quarter before the Judges blew it open by scoring on nearly every possession in the last 10 minutes.
Joe Minor and Jayden Curtis combined for 10 points as the Eagles held a 33-32 lead before Handley closed the quarter on 9-2 run to lead 41-35, then outscored Liberty 18-5 in the fourth.
