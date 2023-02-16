With their season on the line against top-seeded Sherando, the Kettle Run Cougars needed an answer in Tuesday’s Northwestern District boys basketball tournament semifinals.
They came up with a Riddle.
Cougars senior guard Craig Riddle scored 19 points and was a difference maker, draining clutch jumpers early and late as the No. 5-seeded Cougars (11-8) kept their season alive with a 67-62 upset of the regular season champion Warriors (16-7).
“Craig came out hot. Craig scored quick. Craig was aggressive,” coach Demond Tapscott said. “When Craig is aggressive on offense and defense, he adds that little edge to us because we started feeding off of Craig. He's kind of our hype guy.”
Riddle drilled a huge 3-pointer in crunch time and set the tone early by nailing two pullup 15-footers to open the game.
“They had some players really step up. No. 5 (Riddle), he was a player that did really well,” Sherando coach Garland Williams said. “Dribbling the ball down the court, stopping and hitting jumpers. His quickness caused some problems with our guards.”
The Cougars came in as heavy underdogs after losing to Sherando by 24 and 20 points in the regular season.
Now, they’ll play No. 2 seed Handley (15-10) for the district tourney championship Friday. The winner earns the district’s No. 1 seed in the regionals, the loser misses the playoffs, with Sherando securing the second region berth as regular season champion.
Kettle Run has been making life miserable for higher seeds the last four years. They made regionals as a No. 6 seed in 2020 and No. 4 seed in 2022 and are on the verge of doing it as a No. 5.
They played a confident game Tuesday, using their deep array of guards in Riddle, Jordan Tapscott, Damen Tapscott, J.J. Mulhern and Trey Western to move the ball swiftly and nail jumpers. Playing only one big man in Connor Dean, Kettle Run conceded height inside but also caused Sherando many headaches.
“I think we came in here with a good mindset. Great game plan, great coaches, great team all around. It's just a great vibe,” Riddle said.
Dean scored 19, Jordan Tapscott 16, Mulhern seven and Damen Tapscott five.
Ahead 17-12 after first quarter, the Cougars traded buckets with the Warriors and took a 32-29 lead going into the half.
In the third quarter, Sherando proved why they were district champs. Getting to the basket at will and drawing fouls, the Warriors pulled ahead 42-39 for their first lead. With scoring leader Jordan Tapscott picking up his fourth foul late in the third, and Riddle also in foul trouble, the Cougars could have folded.
But Damen Tapscott contributed some vital offense and the Cougars went on an 8-0 run, taking a 47-42 lead going into the fourth.
With the game tied at 48 a few minutes into the quarter, Jordan Tapscott checked back in. However, it was once again Riddle who came up clutch.
Following a Dean layup, Riddle buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to put the Cougars back up by five, and they never looked back.
“I just keep playing team basketball. I was really feeling my shot and really getting on defense because my offense starts my defense,” Riddle said.
Making 12 of 14 free throws in the final four minutes, Kettle Run held on in Stephens City.
“The key in the fourth quarter was defense and our free throws,” said coach Tapscott, who briefly went to a zone.
Kettle Run is making its second straight appearance in the district championship game after losing to Sherando 53-43 last year.
Handley (15-10), which eliminated Millbrook 46-44 in its semifinal, hosts Kettle Run Friday as the Cougars try for their third region berth in four years.
“We've done it in the past couple of years, being a lower seat and upsetting teams. I think we're just turning at the right time,” Tapscott said.
Kettle Run beat Handley 62-61 on Jan. 3 at home, then lost to the Judges 62-61 on Jan. 31 on the road.
