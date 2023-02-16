b basketball_Kettle Run vs Liberty-13_KR Craig Riddle_20230119.jpg

PHOTO BY COY FERRELL

Craig Riddle (above) and Connor Dean each scored 19 points as the Kettle Run boys basketball team upset No. 1 seed Sherando 67-62 in Tuesday's Northwestern District tournament semifinals, setting up a showdown at Handley Friday for the district tourney title.

 l

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.