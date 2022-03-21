Kettle Run’s always-successful baseball program went 7-4 in the abbreviated, pandemic-shortened 2021 season.
Although the Cougars narrowly missed regionals after losing to James Wood 5-2 in the Northwestern District semifinals, it was the 11th winning season in the program’s 12 years.
Veteran coach Ty Thorpe expects continued success in 2022.
His squad is led by senior right-handers Harrison Yergey and Kyle Ellis.
Plus, improved hitting punch is expected from the regular lineup, making a ninth regional appearance in Thorpe’s 13 seasons (2020 was not played) a realistic goal.
“This team is different. It seems to be a group that is starting off a little bit of an underdog, but if we jell and play to our potential, it could be pretty good,” said Thorpe.
“I think we’re pretty good offensively. We have some kids that can swing it well, with pretty good speed at the top. We should be able to do things at the plate.”
He notes the team is a little young with four sophomores and a freshman making up five spots on the 13-man varsity.
Yergey and Ellis provide two vital building blocks on the mound. “As far as varsity experience, those are the only two. Everyone else is a young’un,” said Thorpe.
Although their motions are a little different, Yergey and Ellis are very similar. “They’re not going to wow you with an electric fastball, but they have good control of their pitches. They’re not afraid to throw anything at any time,” Thorpe said.
While the duo figures to handle most of the key district games, Thorpe has other arms he’ll need to use, especially as baseball returns to a full schedule.
Sophomore Warren Bernard, who played late last year as a freshman, is a sturdy 6-foot-2 righty who’ll get ample time to prove himself on the mound, as will fellow sophomore Logan Overhulser, the Cougars’ only left-handed thrower (although he bats righty).
“Those two kids play competitive showcase travel baseball and hope they’re able to step up.” Thorpe said.
Senior Beau Lang and freshman Nate Wiles are also being counted on as pitchers, with Wiles being penned in as the starting shortstop. Lang could relieve and also play first base.
Josh Witte may also be used as a reliever.
A mainstay and team leader is senior catcher Jake Ascari, who’ll play at West Virginia Wesleyan. “Jake is a great kid. He competes every day. He handles all the pitchers and is a field general making sure everyone is in the right spot. He’s also a good offensive player,” said Thope.
Ascari will likely bat second in the order.
The rest of the regular lineup includes junior J.J. Mulhern, who is expected to lead off and play center field.
Second baseman Trey Western will bat third. “He’s a solid athlete, a football kid who has gotten a little bigger. He’s got a little power and puts it in play,” said Thorpe.
Sophomore Connor Adair is slated to play third base and bat fourth, followed by Overhulser.
Returnee Peyton Mehaffey, another solid hitter, is being moved from third base to left field.
The bottom of the lineup figures to have some combination of Bernard, Ellis, Wiles or Lang.
As the new shortstop, Wiles “is a very good defensive player and swings well for being a young kid,” Thorpe said about the freshman.
Sophomore Trent DeRosa is also on the squad.
Kettle Run has 13 varsity players, the lowest since Thorpe started his program. “It’s an unfortunate trend. Baseball numbers are dropping,” said Thorpe, who had 16 players each on varsity and JV last year.
He says COVID, which wiped out the 2020 season and adjusted everyone’s lives, was a contributor. “It’s a combination of things. A lot of kids drop baseball for a little while. And not keeping up with skills, it shows. Baseball is such a mental game. If you don’t have success, it can drive you away from it,” Thorpe said.
He adds there is talent on the 14-member JV team, a positive sign for the future.
