Kettle Run baseball bounced in district semis, Fauquier's season ends, too

All fans ask is that you put a competitive team on the field.
Coach Ty Thorpe has been doing that with his Cougar baseball team for 13 years and he did it again in 2021 with a team that wasn’t his most powerful, but still came within striking distance of a region playoff berth.
Facing visiting James Wood (10-2) in Friday’s Northwestern District semifinals, the Cougars (7-4) scraped together two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-1 lead, only to see it slip away in a 5-2 loss that ended their season one win short of the region berth.
Fauquier (7-5) also fell in the semis, dropping a 13-0 decision at Millbrook (11-1). James Wood went on to down Millbrook 9-4 to win its first district title since 2007.
“There have been tougher losses in my career," said Thorpe, whose Cougars nipped James Wood 3-2 in the regular season. "I’m glad we made it as far as we did. When you don’t make the routine plays, you don’t have a high percentage of winning. We gave them a lot of extra opportunities."
Mary Baldwin University-bound senior righthander Colin Palmer pitched five innings and looked composed and focused against a strong Colonels’ lineup. “Palmer was great all year. He was good, we did not make plays behind him. He got the short end of the stick on that one,” said Thorpe.
James Wood righthander Kaiden Spaid allowed two hits in his five innings with eight strikeouts and sophomore Nicholas Bell recorded four strikeouts in two scoreless innings and slammed the door on Kettle Run’s late hopes.
James Wood took a 1-0 lead in the second on a long RBI double by Luke Gross, which scored Jaden Ashby, who singled with two out.
The Cougars forged in front in the bottom of the third.
Leading off the inning, freshman first baseman Warren Bernard reached first on a third strike wild pitch. After a strikeout, J.J. Mulhern doubled to left center, sending Bernard to third. Dan Dispanet grounded to second, but Bernard held, putting the Cougars in danger of not scoring. A subsequent wild pitch allowed Bernard to score to tie it at 1-1, with Mulhern taking third. Jake Ascari then walked and stole second, with Mulhern scoring for a 2-1 lead when the throw went into center field.
James Wood regained the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth. Leading off, Colin McGuire reached on a high infield pop that fell near the pitcher’s mound. Brody Bower then executed a perfect bunt up the third base line, putting runners on first and second with no out. McGuire soon scored on a double steal as the catcher’s throw went into left field, tying it 2-2. Jaden Ashby then scored on Jacob Roy’s single to third base for a 3-2 lead.
James Wood added two more runs in the sixth, again helped by a Kettle Run throwing error.
“It was a roller coaster. There was a lot of baseball condensed in a short amount of time.
I thought we competed hard and they gave it their best. We just came up short in that last game,” said Thorpe.
The Cougars have made regions eight times in the 12 seasons (2020 was not played) since the program debuted in 2009, with two state tournament appearances.
Kettle Run has had just one losing season in Thorpe’s tenure, going 7-13 in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.