After an 0-3 start in Northwestern District play, the Kettle Run baseball team sorely needed a win.
It wasn’t going well last Friday at Fauquier.
Held without a hit by Falcon starter Damen Tapscott for three innings, the Cougars trailed 1-0.
Just when it felt like Tapscott was getting stronger, the game turned on some daring baserunning by Kettle Run catcher Jake Ascari, who stole two bases and had a two-run single to key a seven-run fourth inning.
Coupled with six impressive innings by winning pitcher Kyle Ellis, the Cougars won 8-1 to stop the Falcons’ early season progress. Third-place Fauquier is 2-2 in district and fourth-place Kettle Run is 2-3.
“I hope we can keep the momentum going and can get back in the thick of it,” said Kettle Run coach Ty Thorpe, whose team dropped its first three league games to Millbrook, James Wood and Sherando.
Ascari manufactured the Cougars’ first run. The senior catcher was hit by a pitch to open the fourth, then Thorpe had him steal second. On the next pitch Ascari stole third and scored when a throw skipped into left field.
“To be honest he took third on his own,” said Thorpe, who had told Ascari to be aggressive, especially if he saw Tapscott was taking a high leg kick. “I trust him enough and thought we had a good opportunity to get something going. It’s high school, man. One at bat can be enough to unravel things. All it took was that momentum swing,” he said.
After Ascari scored to tie it at 1-1, six more Cougars eventually scored. With one out, Logan Overhulser got Kettle Run’s first hit on a ground single to center, then Beau Lang walked, before Connor Adair added a long single to right to load the bases.
Although J.J. Mulhern singled to score Overhulser with Lang scoring on an error to make it 3-1.
Tapscott recorded the inning’s second out on a strikeout but walked Ellis to load the bases and was removed in favor of Grayson Coppage. Four more runs eventually scored thanks to a bases-loaded walk to Nathan Wiles, Ascari’s two-run single and a wild pitch.
Kettle Run added another run in the fifth on consecutive singles by Lang, Adair and Mulhern to make it 8-1.
After scoring in the first, Fauquier was shut out the rest of the way by Ellis, a senior right-hander, and Harrison Yergey, who piitched a scoreless seventh.
Ellis allowed some line drives, but issued no walks. He gave up one run in the first inning on an infield single to Garrett Cockerille and deep RBI double by Blaine Smith.
“Kyle did a good job pounding the zone,” said Thorpe. “The things that were hit hard we made some nice plays on. We played a pretty good game defensively. That’s been our downfall, too many errors.”
After beating Liberty 18-5 on Monday, the Cougars have now won two straight league games.
Thorpe said he’s been tweaking the batting order as he hopes to turn Kettle Run’s season around.
