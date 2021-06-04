You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kettle Run art students paint mural in Old Town Warrenton

  • Updated
  • 0
16ConnorFinal.jpg

Connor Soldon, a rising junior at Kettle Run High School, came up with the design for the mural.

 Courtesy of Experience Old Town Warrenton

Six National Art Honor Society students from Kettle Run High School completed a mural in Old Town Warrenton Thursday. A formerly unremarkable parking lot retaining wall on South Fourth Street now bears, in bright colors, the message: “Be kind. Spread love. #LOVEwarrenton.”

The mural was commissioned by Experience Old Town Warrenton, the nonprofit entity to promote businesses in Old Town, in collaboration with the Warrenton town government, according to an EOTW press release Friday.

00BeforeOneWayWall.jpg

The retaining wall was unadorned before the mural was painted Thursday.

Kettle Run students Abby Aldrich, Jasmin Hernandez, Maya Mallory, Connor Soldon, Cecelia Wise and Andrew Zhao did the work. Soldon created the final design, and the group was sponsored by Heather Deeney and Tisha Burke, both art teachers at Kettle Run.

“The six artists arrived at the parking lot retaining wall after school on June 3, primed the wall, and completed the mural before thunderstorms came through in the early evening,” said the press release.

07Paint.jpg

The group of Kettle Run High School art students works on the mural Thursday.

The idea came from Burke, said the release, who wanted to get her art students involved in the community.

“We love that the next generation of Warrenton residents has taken ownership in the town. And it spreads such a positive message that we should remind ourselves of each day, especially after such a difficult year,” said EOTW Executive Director Charity Furness in the news release.

10GroupWorking.jpg

The group of Kettle Run High School art students works on the mural Thursday.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2021 is Here!

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..