The governing board of Mountain Vista Governor’s School has announced that Kelly A. Huff has been named regional director of MVGS. Huff will succeed Roseanne Williamson, who will retire as director effective Jan. 1, 2021, according to a press release from Fauquier County Public Schools.
Mountain Vista is a governor’s school for math, science and technology that serves more than 200 gifted and talented high school students from the school divisions of Clark, Culpeper, Frederick, Fauquier, Winchester City, Rappahannock and Warren. As the regional director, Huff will serve as the principal and primary administrator and will oversee the day-to-day operations, curriculum development and faculty and staff relations.
A 19-year veteran of the public education system, Huff brings a strong instructional background, a passion for academia, and a profound dedication to student success. Huff taught English for 13 years and served as assistant principal for four years at Alleghany High School in Virginia. She was promoted to director of secondary instruction for Alleghany County Public Schools and served in that role for two years. She has also served as the fiscal agent for Jackson River Governor’s School and sits on the Academic Advisory Board for the regional program.
MVGS Executive Superintendent David Sovine said, “Ms. Huff is a motivating, highly energetic and passionate educator with a variety of division and school-level leadership experience, as well as extensive teaching experience in honors/dual enrollment instruction.” He added, “Her strong commitment to providing authentic and innovative learning experiences will undoubtedly serve as a guiding compass to further enhance the stellar reputation and standard of excellence at MVGS.”
“I am thrilled and blessed to bring my creative and innovative instructional passions to Mountain Vista,” Huff said. “I am anxious to start my new journey, and I am honored to have been selected for this prestigious position…. It is my goal to promote the success and welfare of the students, faculty, and staff at Mountain Vista Governor’s School.”
After earning her bachelor of arts degree in English from Virginia Tech, Huff pursued her master of arts degree in English at George Mason University. She earned both her teaching licensure and administrative leadership licensure through Concord University. She is currently a candidate for her doctorate degree in education through Radford University and is slated to graduate in December of 2022.
