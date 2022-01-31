 Skip to main content
Kayaker capsizes on frozen Germantown Lake

  Updated
kayaker falls in Germantown lake, crockett Park water rescue

About 21 rescue personnel responded to a report of a kayaker who capsized in the icy waters of Germantown Lake. (The large metal structure is a part of the dam system on the lake roughly 50 feet from shore.)

 Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management

A kayaker was rescued at C.M. Crockett Park in Midland Jan. 29 after capsizing in a frozen lake. Rescue units from Catlett, Remington, Lois and Orlean contributed, according to Michael E. Gillam Jr., assistant fire chief for Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management.

The kayaker was doing an inspection on a portion of Germantown Lake when his kayak capsized, leaving him in the freezing water, said Gilliam.

Two boats, one from Catlett and one from Orlean were dispatched at about noon. Both stations have swift water boats and ice rescue gear for these events.

Twenty-one men and women responded to the incident. “Many of our responders are specifically trained for ice rescue emergencies,” said Gillam.

He added that the victim was not submerged for more than a few minutes and did not seek medical attention, “just some active warming in a medic unit.”

