A Thursday afternoon press release signed by Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla announced the resignation of Katie Heritage, deputy county administrator. Heritage was placed on administrative leave Feb. 7 pending resolution of an "administrative matter."
McCulla said that Heritage was offered the opportunity to remain in her position, but that she "decided she was interested in seeking a change and moving on to seek new challenges."
The release read, "After 24 years of outstanding service to the citizens of Fauquier County, Catherine M. Heritage has resigned from her position as deputy county administrator."
The release continued, "Ms. Heritage was first employed by the county as the director of adult court services from 1996 to 2003. She was then promoted to assistant county administrator by G. Robert Lee, county administrator at the time. Paul S. McCulla succeeded Mr. Lee as county administrator in 2005.
"In 2008, Mr. McCulla promoted Ms. Heritage to deputy county administrator. During the next 12 years, Mr. McCulla consistently found Ms. Heritage to be an outstanding employee and an excellent leader in the county government, as well as in the many civic and professional organizations in which she served. Mr. McCulla stated that 'Ms. Heritage will be sincerely missed and the county government wishes her the best in her future endeavors.' "
