Kathleen Davies passed away at Fauquier Hospital Dec. 18

The following obituary for Kathleen Davies of Jeffersonton was posted on Warrenton's Moser Funeral Home website.
Davies was ill with COVID-19 in Fauquier Hospital for two months when the family filed a lawsuit against the hospital to force the health system to allow the family's doctor to administer Ivermectin, a drug that has not been approved for treatment of COVID-19. The lawsuit was successful and Ivermectin was given beginning Dec. 13. Davies died five days later.
Kathleen Marie Davies, age 63, of Jeffersonton, Virginia passed on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Fauquier Hospital. She was born on Nov. 3, 1958, in Oxnard, California, daughter of the late Norman and Elizabeth Peil.
Kathleen was a dedicated mother, a loving wife and a dedicated daughter. She spent many years while Donald was at sea watching the boys and running the household. After Donald retired from the military, Kathleen spent years taking care of her mother, spending time with her every night and making dinner for her mother and her oldest brother.
After her mother passed away, Kathleen enjoyed retirement with Donald, our children, and the grandchildren. Kathleen’s faith was a witness for everyone who met her. She loved Jesus, Mary and Luisa Piccarretta and stayed devoted to them until her last breath.
Although she suffered greatly, Kathleen never complained and always joined her suffering with Christ crucified. She was always a devoted Catholic who always asked for prayers for the repose of her soul. Any donation should be for masses for her soul.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald Eugene Davies, Jr.; five children, Robert Gregory Davies and his wife, Jessica of Front Royal, Donald Eugene Davies, III and his wife, Angela of Front Royal, Christopher Michael Davies of Jeffersonton; Stephen Michael Davies and his wife, Melissa of Nokesville, and Grace Elizabeth Langford and her husband, Timothy of Jeffersonton; three brothers, Michael, Gregory and Mark; three sisters, Patricia, Diane and Lisa; and ten grandchildren, Luke, Blake, Cole, Brinley, Maria, Joseph, Annie, Genevieve, Zachariah and Aubrey.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen is preceded in death by a brother, Christopher James Davies.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30. A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Friday, Dec. 31, 11:15 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 12762 Lee Hwy., Washington, Virginia 22747, followed by interment at St. Peter Catholic cemetery.
