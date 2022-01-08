K9 injured when Linden man crashes into sheriff’s vehicle

On Jan. 6, Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies were preparing for an investigation in the parking lot of Cedar Lee Middle School on Marsh Road in Bealeton when a car crashed into two parked patrol vehicles – one of which was a K9 vehicle with a dog inside.
“A small sedan drove off Marsh Road and drove over the curb and struck two Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles in the parking lot,” a press release from the FCSO said.
The driver of the sedan was identified as Troy Terrell, 44, of Linden, according to the release.
K9 Bane, who was inside one of the police cars, was taken to an emergency veterinarian hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured.
The traffic crash is being investigated by the Virginia State Police. Terrell was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He is currently being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
