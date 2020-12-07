A Dumfries man was arrested Sunday, Dec. 6, and charged with hit and run, driving on a revoked license, obstruction of justice and distribution of marijuana, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to Winchester Road about 3 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived on the scene, Lewis said that deputies observed a sedan that had crashed into a stone wall. Witnesses who spoke with deputies said they saw a man leave the scene, said Lewis.
Deputies, along with the Virginia State Police officers canvassed the area, with support from unmanned aerial systems.
Lewis said that a sheriff’s office K-9 team attempted to track the missing man. K-9 Bane located the man and sheriff deputies instructed him to stop. The man fled again, but was later apprehended without further incident, he said.
Deputies said they found evidence to link the man, identified as Derrick Marks, 34, to the single-vehicle crash. Lewis said that during a search, deputies found that Marks was in possession of an illegal substance.
Marks at the time of the arrest was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 secured bond.
