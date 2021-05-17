K-9 teams apprehend Catlett man

A 21-year-old Catlett man was charged with domestic assault and felony grand larceny on Saturday, May 15.
Fauquier County deputies responded to a report of domestic assault at about 5:50 p.m. at a home in the 10500 block of Bristersburg Road in Catlett, according to Sgt. Steve Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies spoke with occupants of the house, who alleged that James Weaver, 21, of Catlett, assaulted someone in the house and stole a cell phone. Lewis said that witnesses reported Weaver fled into the nearby woods with a machete.
K-9 teams from the FCSO and a K-9 team from the Virginia State Police responded to the scene. After the teams had tracked the suspect for several hours, Weaver was located in a field off Elk Run Road; he was taken into custody without incident, said Lewis.
At the time of arrest, Weaver was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. He has since posted bond and has been released.
