A positive COVID test has dramatically altered Fauquier’s boys basketball season.
The Falcons had their final regular season game against Culpeper canceled last Friday and were awaiting another COVID test to determine their status.
Late Tuesday, word came down that principal Kraig Kelican approved the Fauquier JV to fill in and represent the Falcons in Thursday’s Northwestern District semifinals.
“The JV won the district and has some decent size kids,” said Fauquier coach Wayne Brizzi. “Let’s compete,” said Brizzi, who appears to be welcoming the challenge and will co-coach the game with JV coach Charles Lewis.
The No. 3-seeded Falcons (4-2) visit No. 2 Culpeper (4-1) Thursday in a game moved from Tuesday due to snow.
Added Brizzi, “I feel bad for the seniors. The bottom line is even if it’s your last game and you lose by a 50-point blowout you had the chance to compete. You want a chance to compete in your last game,” said Brizzi.
Elsewhere, No. 4 seed Liberty (1-6) will host No. 5 Kettle Run (1-7) in the district tournament first-round game, moved from Monday to Wednesday.
The winner plays first-place Handley (6-0) in Thursday’s semis, with the championship Saturday.
