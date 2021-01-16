At about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a “young juvenile” was hit by a southbound vehicle on U.S. 29 at Della Street near Opal, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Lewis said that after the victim was hit, they were attended by a passing motorist in the middle of the road until EMS arrived. The first responders administered first aid and transported the juvenile to Fauquier Hospital.
There are no further details being released about the juvenile or the vehicle that hit them at this point.
As of 1:15 p.m., Lewis said, north and southbound were closed while law enforcement continued its investigation, but it is now open.
The Fauquier Sheriff’s Office respectfully asks anyone who has taken pictures or video of this incident to not share or post them to social media platforms. Anyone with pictures or video that might be valuable to the investigation may contact the FCSO non emergency number at 540-347-3300.
