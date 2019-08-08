The Just Ask Trafficking Prevention Foundation launched a new community partnership initiative known as the Just Ask Champion program on Tuesday, July 30.
"We developed our monthly donor campaign called Just Ask Champion as a way for people to be able to engage in a more meaningful and consistent way with us," said Jacquelin Pinilla, director of strategic partnerships and outreach and awareness programs manager. "The Just Ask Champion’s program is for members of the community who know they want to help, but they might not know how to. Since we are a nonprofit, financial support is always welcome and needed."
“As a Just Ask Champion, you are committing to help provide our life-saving programs to those that need it most, our children and those that serve them. You are actively contributing to safeguarding your community and others around the world who are at-risk for trafficking. You are championing the cause to end human trafficking,” said Pinella.
“We need champions within the community that are willing to pledge their support to eradicate human trafficking,” said Bill Woolf, Just Ask executive director. “The Just Ask Champion program is vital to ensure that we are able to continue our mission to protect children and ensure communities are free from human trafficking.”
As either an individual or a business, you can commit at the following levels: Bronze at $25+/month; Silver at $50+/month; Gold at $100+/month; Platinum $500+/month; Sapphire $1000+/month; and Ruby $2000+/month. The Ruby level will be an exclusive opportunity, available to only two champions.
Woolf added, “Building on the African proverb, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ we believe that if communities join together in this fight, then we will indeed be successful in eradicating human trafficking, but it requires someone to lead the charge. It takes a champion.”
To learn more, visit www.justaskprevention.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.