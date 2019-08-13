The Just Ask Trafficking Prevention Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the eradication of human trafficking, has created a student advisory council “to enable youth leaders to mentor, promote awareness, and help prevent human trafficking in our communities,” the organization said in a news release.
The group is seeking applicants for the 2019-2020 youth council.
According to Just Ask Trafficking Prevention Foundation, sex trafficking is “the world's second-largest criminal enterprise grossing more than $150 billion annually from the profiteering of the manipulation, coercion, and force of people into performing sexual acts for the profit of the trafficker. It is modern-day sexual slavery. The average of victims is 14-17 years.”
The youth council was created because “no one understands the lives of youth better than their peers, and no one can reach youth more successfully than other youth,” according to the news release
Youth interested in applying, can fill out an application online at justaskprevention.org/2019-just-ask-prevention-student-advisory-council.
The first information meeting will be Sunday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. at Truro Church, 10520 Main St., in Fairfax.
