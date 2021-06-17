Almost a year to the day after Kelly Gray was stabbed to death in her Bealeton apartment, a jury has found Melody Glascock guilty of Gray's murder. After about 2 1/2 hours of deliberation Thursday, a 12-member jury came back with a unanimous verdict following three days of witness testimony.
The sentencing phase of the trial will begin Monday. First-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The same jury will decide Glascock’s prison sentence.
Glascock, a 56-year-old Linden woman, drove to Bealeton – buying a knife in Warrenton along the way – and entered Gray’s apartment on the evening of June 18, 2020, stabbing her at least nine times, prosecutors alleged.
Kelly Gray was in a three-way romantic relationship with her husband and another woman – Glascock’s ex-girlfriend – according to court testimony, and Glascock wanted Kelly Gray out of the picture to “win back” her ex-girlfriend.
One of Glascock’s alleged accomplices testified this week that Glascock had exited the Grays’ apartment, returned to the car and bragged about murdering Kelly Gray. “She said ‘the b---- is dead.’ She said, ‘I killed her.’ She said if I say anything, ‘I’ll f--- you up too.’”
In the hours leading up to the murder, Glascock met an acquaintance in an Atoka parking lot and asked him to kill both Kelly Gray and her husband, Chris Gray, prosecutors alleged. When that man refused, Glascock allegedly responded: “Well, f--- it, I’ll do it myself. I can’t handle both [Kelly and Chris Gray], but I can handle that b-----.”
On that basis, the jury also found Glascock guilty of two counts of solicitation to commit murder.
Two other witnesses testified this week that Glascock had told them she planned to kill either Kelly Gray or Chris Gray, but – like the man Glascock allegedly asked to commit the murder on her behalf – neither contacted law enforcement until after Gray was killed.
Prosecution, defense make closing arguments
In his closing argument, Commonwealth Attorney Scott Hook told the jury that multiple witnesses had testified that Glascock had talked about her hatred for Kelly Gray, told at least three people she planned to kill Gray and confessed to several people that she had gone to Gray’s apartment with a knife.
Some witnesses’ testimony implicated them in their own alleged crimes, Hook said, a reference to Maria and Jay Embrey; both are charged with being accessories to murder after the fact.
Other witnesses who had no connections or contact with each other corroborated allegations against Glascock, Hook argued.
And, he said, “People who shouldn’t know anything [about the crime] knew incredibly specific facts,” an apparent reference to a cellmate of Glascock’s who testified to facts about the crime scene that had not been publicly disclosed – facts Glascock allegedly described to her cellmate in the days after being arrested and charged in Gray’s death.
But Glascock’s attorney Mark Williams argued prosecutors had failed to provide any forensic evidence placing Glascock in the apartment itself, though they did not dispute testimony from two of Glascock’s alleged accomplices that they had accompanied Glascock to Bealeton and seen her purchasing an 8-inch knife less than a half an hour before Gray’s death.
Most strikingly, Williams told the jury not to believe even the recorded statements she made in the days and months after Gray’s death – some of which contain statements indicating she stabbed Gray while still denying she was the who killed her. “You’ve heard a lot of lies, including [from] my client,” Williams said. Glascock, he said, “is a big-mouth blowhard” who regularly bragged and lied.
“Probability is not enough” to convict Glascock, Williams emphasized. “There’s not just one doubt here. There are many doubts in this case.”
While he acknowledged “it looks bad” for his client, he pointed to the lack of physical evidence tying Glascock to the crime scene. He also reminded jurors about testimony that Chris Gray was “jealous” of his wife and the other woman in the three-way relationship, apparently suggesting Chris Gray had a motive to kill his wife.
He particularly pointed to testimony that Chris Gray’s DNA was found under Kelly Gray’s fingernails; Williams suggested that this meant there could have been a struggle between Chris and Kelly Gray. (A detective testified earlier this week that Chris Gray told investigators his wife had popped a pimple on his back the day of her death, and the detective said she had confirmed the existence of a pimple on his back.)
“The only evidence linking anyone to Kelly Gray is Chris Gray’s DNA,” Williams told the jury. “It’s not [Glascock’s] DNA under her fingernails, it’s his.” He concluded: “That’s reasonable doubt.”
Hook offered a rebuttal, chronicling what he said was a litany of evidence tying Glascock to the murder and claimed Williams was focusing on forensic evidence while ignoring testimony of multiple witnesses implicating Glascock – testimony he pointed out Williams did not dispute. Besides, he said, there is nothing unusual about spouses having physical contact that might leave trace DNA.
“You can’t just put ‘forensic’ in front of something and make it science,” Hook said.
Hook pointed to the alleged timeline of events the evening based on testimony from witnesses – pointing especially to the Embreys’ testimony, which implicates them as accomplices -- security camera footage, cell phone data and store receipts. The totality of the evidence proves Glascock killed Kelly Gray, he said.
“Maria [Embrey]’s testimony implicates her in her own crime,” Hook said. “Why would she do that if she didn’t commit a crime?”
Likewise, Hook said, Jay Embrey’s testimony “is damning to him. … People don’t lie to get themselves into trouble. They lie to get themselves out of trouble.”
Physical evidence from the scene, Hook argued, is almost always incomplete in any investigation and the absence of specific evidence tying Glascock to the crime scene itself should not be a reason to ignore other evidence.
Ultimately, the 12-member jury agreed.
Day 4, Thursday, June 17
Days ahead of schedule, prosecutors rested their case Thursday morning in the trial of Melody Glascock, accused of killing Kelly Gray in Bealeton on June 18, 2020. The defense team quickly followed in resting its case, after a combined hour of testimony from four witnesses. Closing arguments are expected Thursday afternoon.
The final prosecution witness was a woman who was housed in the same jail cell as Glascock after Glascock was arrested in connection with Gray’s death. The woman testified Thursday that Glascock had told her about stabbing Gray in her apartment, relaying intimate details about the crime scene that had not been publicly reported at the time – including the location and extent of Gray’s wounds.
Still, the woman testified Glascock had denied being the one to kill Gray. “She didn’t say who killed her (Gray),” the woman testified. “… but she (Glascock) said she stabbed her.” She added at another point: “She (Glascock) told me she wanted to go there to fight to take back what is hers.”
Glascock allegedly told her cellmate that Kelly Gray had called Glascock “pathetic” when Glascock entered the apartment. “She (Glascock) said she punched her (Gray) and then she stabbed her.” The former cellmate also said Glascock had told her about the involvement of the Embreys (The woman remembered the surname as “Emory.”) and about purchasing a knife with which to stab Kelly Gray less than an hour before the homicide.
“[Glascock] said the lady had went upstairs with her to the apartment and her son stayed in the car. … She said she (the elder “Emory”) had went back down to her vehicle” when she and Glascock reached the Grays’ apartment, the woman testified, adding that Glascock had told her the knife used had been thrown by the younger “Emory” off a bridge in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Jay Embrey testified this week he threw a bundle of clothes Glascock had worn off a bridge near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, but said he was not sure if the bundle contained a knife.
The woman jailed with Glascock sent a handwritten letter to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in July 2020 informing them of Glascock’s alleged statements and offering to help with the investigation.
Defense attorney John Clark quickly sought to discredit the witness during cross examination, however, arguing the witness had a long criminal history – including a conviction for lying to police – stemming from a long-term drug addiction.
Additionally, Clark pointed out the woman’s letter to the sheriff’s office included requests to possibly have her sentence reduced. (The woman was at the time set to be released from jail about two months later, after almost three years behind bars.)
“… in return, I would like you to do whatever you can to help me in my situation,” the July 2020 letter reads.
The former cellmate admitted to making those statements to investigators but insisted she was telling the truth about Glascock’s statements and had not changed her story since first coming forward.
Clark also argued some of the details relayed by the former cellmate were inconsistent with the facts of the case. Glascock allegedly told the woman that Kelly Gray had been stabbed 150 times – a medical examiner testified this week there were at least nine stab wounds – and that the younger “Emory” had burned Glascock’s clothes.
Judge denies motion to dismiss
At the conclusion of the prosecution’s case, defense attorney Mark Williams asked the judge to dismiss the case entirely, arguing the prosecution’s best argument was that Glascock committed what Williams characterized as “a crime of passion,” which, he said, is “classic manslaughter” – not first-degree murder.
Williams also argued the charges of soliciting a third party should be dropped because Glascock is a “known bragger” and the people she allegedly told about her desire to kill Kelly or Chris Gray did not take her seriously.
Commonwealth Attorney Scott Hook, however, successfully rebutted the defense’s argument and Judge James Plowman denied the motion to dismiss.
Hook called Glascock’s alleged actions “willful, deliberated and meditated” and argued they constituted first-degree murder. “She drove a chef’s knife through cartilage, skin and bone,” he claimed, arguing the severity of the wounds were consistent with a homicide that was pre-meditated.
Arguing to maintain the solicitation charge, Hook said: “It doesn’t matter if [he] didn’t take her seriously.”
Judge Plowman ultimately agreed, saying there is enough information for the jury to decide Glascock’s guilt or innocence.
Defense calls four witnesses
The defense called four witnesses Thursday morning, including two friends of Glascock who said they had spoken to her on June 18.
One woman, who said she had known Glascock for 13 years, told the court she had spoken with Glascock on June 18 – it is not clear when during that day – and that Glascock was not behaving erratically. Glascock was “just typical Mel,” she said, and affirmed Glascock was not “agitated, angry or nervous.”
Another witness testified in the same vein. “She was fine, she was talking, she was calm,” said the second witness, who spoke to Glascock the evening of June 18 – after Gray’s death.
Kelly Miller, a state forensic scientist, testified to the DNA testing she performed on crime scene samples submitted by investigators. Clark, in his line of questioning, was quick to emphasize Glascock’s DNA was not found inside the Grays’ apartment. Additionally, he highlighted that Chris Gray’s DNA was found under Kelly Gray’s fingernails. (Chris Gray testified this week that Kelly Gray had popped a pimple on his back earlier in the day on June 18.)
Hook, during cross examination, pointed out some samples from the crime scene did not contain enough organic matter to be tested for DNA, and that the lack of Glascock’s DNA in the apartment does not preclude the possibility she was there.
Day 3, Wednesday, June 16
A previously unreported piece of evidence came to light on the third day of the trial of Melody Glascock. In a rambling, sometimes incoherent phone call from jail recorded eight days after the homicide of Kelly Gray, Glascock apparently admitted to visiting Gray’s Bealeton apartment the evening of the homicide – June 18, 2020 -- punching her and threatening her. Glascock, however, denied killing Gray.
Recordings of two June 26, 2020 phone calls, made when Glascock was jailed at Northwest Detention Center, were played in court for the jury Wednesday. In the recordings, Glascock – speaking to at least two unidentified individuals – at first refers to a vague conspiracy to “scare” Gray and denies she ever traveled to Bealeton before Gray’s death on June 18.
In the recordings, Glascock neither describes coherently the alleged plot among her, Chris Gray – Kelly Gray’s husband – and Glascock’s ex-girlfriend to “scare” Kelly Gray, nor suggests who stabbed Kelly Gray to death if she – Glascock -- did not do it herself. Chris Gray and Glascock’s ex-girlfriend have not been charged with crimes.
But eventually Glascock changes her story. “Did I hit her? Yes,” Glascock is heard saying. “But I did not kill her. … I said to her, ‘I can get to you any time I want.’” Another voice on the call asks Glascock when this event occurred. “On the night all this happened,” Glascock responds.
“Kelly was not supposed to die. Not at all,” Glascock is heard saying at another point in the recordings. Glascock, at times calm, at times apparently crying and sometimes frantic, repeatedly denies killing Gray. But she does admit that she took steps to prevent being tracked through her phone when she went to Bealeton.
“They did not track me [to Bealeton] because my phone wasn’t there,” she says. She had Jay and Maria Embrey (they are charged with being accessories after a homicide) drive her to Bealeton so her car would be seen in a Marshall parking lot while she was in Bealeton, she claims at another point. “My car needed to be where it was,” she is heard saying.
According to earlier testimony by an analyst from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Glascock’s cell phone did not make any connections with towers in the Bealeton area on the evening of June 18, 2020.
At one point, a voice on the recording accuses Glascock of lying, pointing out that investigators had security camera footage of Glascock buying a knife about a half an hour before Gray’s death. The voice also mentions the fact that at least one person had told investigators that Glascock had asked him to kill both Chris and Kelly Gray on Glascock’s behalf.
“Am I supposed to be so stupid that I tell a bunch of people I’m going to kill someone … then go buy a knife?” Glascock is heard saying in response.
“I know in my heart of hearts I did not kill that girl,” Glascock is heard insisting at another point.
Alleged accomplices testify
James “Jay” Embrey, III and his mother, Maria Embrey, both of Stephens City, are each accused of being accessories to homicide after the fact – they allegedly accompanied Glascock to Bealeton and stood outside the Grays’ apartment building while the homicide took place. Jay Embrey took the stand Tuesday afternoon, and Maria Embrey testified Wednesday.
Jay Embrey told the jury he drove to Pennsylvania in the hours after the homicide to throw Glascock’s clothes into a river. During cross examination, however, a defense attorney attempted to cast doubt on Embrey’s credibility by prompting him to admit he repeatedly lied to detectives during the investigation.
The younger Embrey testified that Glascock called him on June 18 and asked him to drive her to Marshall, where she told him she was supposed to meet her ex-girlfriend. Arriving in Marshall with his mother at about 6:15 p.m. June 18, Embrey said Glascock took both of their cell phones, claiming she had cancer and was undergoing radiation treatments, making her sensitive to cell phone signals.
Embrey said he has since learned Glascock was lying about having cancer, a claim the defense did not dispute.
With the younger Embrey driving, the three left Marshall after Glascock said her plans had changed and she needed to meet her ex-girlfriend in Bealeton. They stopped at a store in Warrenton, however, where Glascock bought a knife in the presence of both Embreys, Jay Embrey said. (The knife, Glascock allegedly told the Embreys, was to cut watermelon on a camping trip, both Jay and Maria Embrey testified this week.)
When they arrived at the Bealeton apartment building where both the Grays and Glascock’s ex-girlfriend lived, Glascock told Jay Embrey to watch for Chris Gray’s truck, Jay Embrey testified. His mother, he said, accompanied Glascock up the stairs to the Grays’ apartment. His mother came back down to the parking lot after Glascock went into the Grays’ apartment, he said. Glascock came back down to the car a minute or two later, he said, and the three drove back to Marshall.
Glascock and the Embreys then drove separately to Glascock’s Linden residence. Doorbell camera footage shown in court Tuesday shows the two vehicles arriving about the same time in the driveway. Glascock allegedly told both Embreys: “Don’t say anything to those cameras,” Jay Embrey testified. The three then went into the house.
A few minutes later, the doorbell camera shows Jay Embrey walking out the front door holding what he said were the clothes Glascock had been wearing on their trip to Bealeton. Glascock and Maria Embrey then exit the house, with Glascock wearing different clothes than she arrived in.
Jay Embrey testified Glascock told him and his mother to go to a Front Royal Walmart and purchase clothes identical to the ones Glascock had worn that day; security video footage from the Walmart appears to show the Embreys doing this about 8 p.m. on June 18. “She said to buy the exact same clothes she handed me,” Jay Embrey testified.
Additionally, Embrey claimed, Glascock gave him specific instructions about discarding the clothes she had handed him. She allegedly told him to drive to a specific portion of a specific bridge near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and throw the clothes into the Susquehanna River. “She told me if I said anything to anyone, she was going to kill me,” Embrey testified.
Embrey testified he followed Glascock’s instructions, driving about two hours north and arriving back home at between 2 and 3 a.m. Detailed technical testimony from an FBI analyst Wednesday appeared to back up at least part of Embrey’s claim that he drove to Pennsylvania on the night of June 18.
While emphasizing cell-tower data cannot exactly pinpoint the location of a phone, FBI Special Agent Luis DeJesus told the court that Jay Embrey’s phone began traveling north along the Interstate 81 corridor at roughly 9:30 p.m. June 18. The phone then passed into West Virginia and Maryland before connecting with a cell tower in Shady Grove, Pennsylvania – about 65 miles south of Harrisburg -- a little after 10:30 p.m. This was the last occasion cell-tower records indicate Embrey’s phone connected with a specific tower, DeJesus said.
Additional cell phone logs show Jay Embrey and Glascock called and texted each other multiple times between 9 p.m. June 18 and 2 a.m. June 19, consistent with Embrey’s previous testimony that he and Glascock had contacted each other that night.
But during cross examination, defense attorney Mark Williams sought to discredit Embrey, prompting him to admit on the stand he had lied to investigators on at least three separate occasions.
Embrey testified he told investigators at different points that he had disposed of Glascock’s clothes near Interstate 66; that he had thrown a heavy metal box off a bridge in Pennsylvania and that Glascock had threatened him with a gun. Each of these claims was a lie, Embrey admitted.
“You waited almost a year to correct those lies, didn’t you?” asked Williams.
“Yes,” responded Embrey.
As fellow defense attorney John Clark emphasized in his cross examination of Maria Embrey the next day, Williams pointed to the fact that both Embreys were originally charged with conspiring to commit murder, which carries more jail time than being an accessory after the fact.
This line of questioning apparently was meant to imply the Embreys had made some sort of deal with prosecutors in exchange for testifying against Glascock. Prosecutors repeatedly emphasized no deal had been made and that the charges were reduced because the Embreys had not, in fact, conspired with Glascock to commit murder.
Maria Embrey, for her part, testified Wednesday that Glascock had exited the Grays’ apartment, returned to the car and bragged about murdering Kelly Gray. (Embrey previously testified to this effect during a court hearing last year.) “She said ‘the b---- is dead,” Embrey testified Wednesday. “She said, ‘I killed her.’ She said if I say anything, ‘I’ll f--- you up too.’”
Clark, like Williams, emphasized during cross examination that Embreys’ charges had been reduced. And, he added, neither Embrey had testified that they had seen Glascock kill Kelly Gray or had seen Glascock carry a knife into the apartment. (Embrey testified she saw Glascock carry a grocery bag into the apartment, but wasn’t sure what it contained.)
“[Glascock] never told you she wanted a ride to kill somebody, right?” Clark asked Embrey.
“No,” Embrey stated.
Additionally, Clark emphasized Embrey’s testimony that Glascock had acted “normal” after leaving the Grays’ apartment and that Embrey said she didn’t notice any blood on Glascock’s clothes or skin.
3 witness testify Glascock told them she would kill Kelly or Chris Gray
Three witnesses testified Wednesday morning that Melody Glascock had told them she intended to kill Kelly Gray or her husband, Chris Gray, but none took her seriously or notified law enforcement before Kelly Gray’s death on the evening of June 18, 2020.
Glascock, a 56-year-old Linden resident, is charged with first-degree murder; she is accused of stabbing Kelly Gray at least nine times in Gray’s Bealeton apartment. A jury trial began Monday and could continue until Wednesday, June 23.
The owner of a restaurant in Marshall testified Wednesday that Glascock, a longtime friend of the woman, had shown up to the business on June 18 asking to borrow a kitchen knife. “[Glascock] asked me: ‘Could I trust her?’”
She testified that Glascock said was upset about her ex-girlfriend’s romantic involvement with Kelly and Chris Gray. Specifically, the woman testified, “the husband. … that’s basically who [Glascock] was going after.” Glascock told her she needed the knife to kill him, the woman said.
Still, the woman testified she did not take Glascock’s threats seriously “because Mel [Glascock] talks crazy all the time. I never took her seriously. And if I did, we wouldn’t be here today.”
A man, another longtime acquaintance of Glascock, testified Glascock had met him in an Atoka parking lot late in the afternoon of June 18. “She said, ‘I need you to do me a favor.’ She said, ‘I need you to kill two people for me,’” said the man, who told the same story during a preliminary hearing in October. Those two people were Chris and Kelly Gray, he said.
Additionally, Glascock allegedly told the man the murder “had to happen within the next couple of hours” and gave specific instructions to the man about how to make the murders look like a murder-suicide, suggesting he enlist his wife to help. And, he added, “She said if I have someone I wanted dead, she would kill them for me.”
The man said he refused. In response, Glascock allegedly told him: “Well, f--- it, I’ll do it myself. I can’t handle both [Kelly and Chris Gray], but I can handle that b-----.”
The man said he didn’t take Glascock seriously because she often “talks crap,” but added he shared concerns about the conversation with family members later that evening. On the morning of June 19 – the day after Kelly Gray’s death – he contacted the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Initially when he heard about the homicide in Bealeton, he “breathed a sigh of relief,” he said. Detectives told him a Kelly Hulverson had been killed, using a previous surname for Kelly Gray. But when he was told Kelly Gray and Kelly Hulverson were the same person, he agreed to set up a “sting” phone call with Glascock, in hopes she would admit to soliciting him to commit the homicide on her behalf as detectives listened in.
During the phone call the morning of June 19, Glascock denied asking the man to kill the Grays – a point highlighted Wednesday by defense attorney John Clark. The man testified Glascock told him on the call that “Fauquier County has been after her for years.”
A third witness was a close friend of both Glascock and Glascock’s ex-girlfriend. This witness testified Glascock regularly referred to Kelly Gray as “that f------- b----- who lived upstairs” (a reference to the fact the Grays lived one floor above Glascock’s ex-girlfriend). “One time at my job,” the witness said, “… [Glascock] said she could kill ‘that b----- and [Glascock’s ex-girlfriend] too.’”
But like others who testified, the witness said Glascock’s statements were not particularly alarming. “I never would have taken that seriously because that’s the Mel I know,” she said.
Glascock’s ex-girlfriend takes the stand
Throughout the trial, prosecutors have suggested Glascock’s motive for killing Kelly Gray was Glascock’s ex-girlfriend, who was in a three-way relationship with Chris and Kelly Gray and lived in the same Bealeton apartment complex. On Wednesday, that woman took the stand for the first time since the year-long legal proceedings began.
“I was trying to distance myself [from Glascock],” the woman testified. “She was starting to become controlling again.” A few weeks before Gray’s death, Glascock “flipped out” when she heard her ex-girlfriend tell Kelly Gray she loved her, she said.
Though it had been several years since they had been romantically involved, Glascock had recently told her ex-girlfriend she was in love with her and wanted to get back together, the ex-girlfriend testified. But the woman rejected Glascock, she testified, and Glascock became increasingly frantic, constantly calling the woman and showing up at her apartment unannounced.
The prosecution team played a series of voicemails Glascock left the woman in the days leading up to June 18. “You lied to me for the last time,” Glascock says in one recording. “I’m trying to do better with my patience and my temper,” she says in another. On a voicemail Glascock recorded June 17, she says: “I don’t know why I’m being punished because I told you how I felt.”
But during cross examination, defense attorney Mark Williams sought to highlight what he argued were problems in the three-way relationship comprised of Chris and Kelly Gray and Glascock’s ex-girlfriend.
He first asked the woman if Chris Gray was jealous of her and Kelly Gray’s relationship. The woman denied Chris Gray expressed any jealously.
But Williams then read a series of excerpts from police interview transcripts, in which the woman suggests Chris Gray was jealous to some degree. The woman did not dispute the transcripts’ authenticity.
“I think, to be honest, [Chris Gray] might have been a little jealous of me,” Williams quoted the woman as saying at one point. At another point, the transcript records the woman saying: “I personally think Chris was a little jealous of [Kelly Gray] spending time with me.”
A man outside the three-way relationship had texted Kelly Gray, which made Chris Gray “super jealous,” according to the transcript. “[The man] texting her, that was a big issue,” she allegedly told investigators.
Day 2, Tuesday, May 15
Five witnesses took the stand Tuesday morning, the first of 40 potential witnesses to be called in the seven-day jury trial of Melody Glascock, who is accused of stabbing Kelly Gray of Bealeton to death last June. The tensest moments came when Chris Gray, Kelly Gray’s husband, was subjected to a pointed cross-examination by defense attorney Mark Williams. Much of the testimony revolved around a single word: “they.”
Williams seized on a portion of a transcript documenting about eight hours of police interrogation immediately following the June 18, 2020 homicide. The transcript indicates that Chris Gray told a detective that “they” had told him Kelly Gray wanted to move in with a woman with whom both were romantically involved. Williams seemed to suggest this gave him a motive to kill his wife. (Chris Gray has not been charged with a crime.)
Williams pressed Chris Gray repeatedly on this issue, claiming – without presenting specific evidence – that Kelly Gray and the other woman in their three-way romantic relationship had indicated to Chris Gray the night before the homicide that they wanted to leave him and live with each other full-time. To back up this line of questioning, Williams emphasized Chris Gray’s testimony that Kelly Gray had been living with the other woman for several weeks leading up to the homicide.
“You were jealous about that, weren’t you?” Williams asked pointedly. “You had discussed separating that evening,” he asked at another point.
But Chris Gray maintained repeatedly there was no indication before the homicide that his wife was going to leave him. He said that the “they” he referred to during interrogation referred to the detectives interviewing him – not to Kelly Gray and the other woman with whom he was romantically involved.
“The detective is the one that said Kelly [Gray and the other woman] were going to move in together,” testified Chris Gray. The detectives interviewing him suggested “multiple, multiple times” that Kelly Gray was going to leave him, he said.
One of the detectives involved in the interrogation, Sgt. Dawn Arrington of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, testified later and appeared to confirm it was the detectives – not Chris Gray – who had suggested that Kelly Gray was planning to leave the relationship. Additionally, she said she didn’t remember who had told her of that possibility.
Despite the police interview – which lasted from about 8:30 p.m. June 18 to 5 the next morning – becoming “accusatory,” in her words, “he was cooperative and adamant he was not involved [in Kelly Gray’s death],” she said. “I straight up asked him if he committed the murder,” she said. Chris Gray had agreed to the interview voluntarily and was free to leave at any time, she added.
On Commonwealth Attorney Scott Hook’s redirect, Chris Gray testified that his wife was living with the other woman in the relationship (she lived in the same apartment building) because Kelly Gray had recently had major surgery. His wife, he said, “Had just come home from the hospital after being the ICU … [the other woman in the relationship] was helping her with her medicine and her doctors.” The three still spent time together in each other’s apartments, he said.
Far from being jealous, Chris Gray claimed, “I was very appreciative of it because I was able to still work and my wife be taken care of.”
Williams attempted to poke holes in prosecution witnesses’ testimony – most pointedly, Chris Gray’s testimony -- throughout the morning.
He additionally pressed Chris Gray, for instance, about whether his wife was exchanging romantic text messages with another man and whether Kelly Gray had ever accused him of cheating.
The husband, for his part, did not confirm or deny the existence of text messages between his wife and another man but denied any jealous feelings. Kelly Gray had once accused him of cheating, he said, but that had long ago been resolved.
Gray’s husband did admit that he and his wife had discussed separating “about six months ago.” Williams, seizing on previous testimony that the three-way relationship had existed for about the same time, quickly asked: “Isn’t that how long you’ve been in a relationship [with the other woman]?”
Williams also highlighted that Chris Gray’s initial call to 911 first indicated that Kelly Gray had suffered cardiac arrest and then, in the subsequent moments, Chris Gray indicated to dispatchers that Kelly Gray had possibly fallen on a metal dog crate found next to her body. Williams emphasized the severity of the multiple severe stab wounds and questioned how someone could confuse those wounds for injuries sustained in a fall.
“No, it didn’t look like someone had fallen over on a dog crate,” testified Deputy Christopher Moline, the patrol officer who was first on the scene when questioned by Williams. But, in response to questioning from Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Cassandra, Moline said there was no sign of a struggle and Chris Gray “seemed kind of in shock” when he arrived, a point highlighted by the prosecution.
Also emphasized by the prosecution was Arrington’s testimony that no marks or bruises indicting a struggle were found on Chris Gray. Although she acknowledged DNA belonging to the husband had been found under Kelly Gray’s fingernails, she testified that Chris Gray had told investigators Kelly Gray had popped a pimple on his back that evening.
“Yes, there was a pimple on his back,” she said, explaining she had checked his back to confirm his story. Williams, however, criticized Arrington for not taking a photo of the pimple or having a dermatologist examine it.
Day 1, Monday, June 14
The jury trial of Melody Glascock, accused of killing Kelly Gray in her Bealeton apartment a year ago, began Monday with the selection of jurors and opening arguments. The prosecution is expected to call its first witnesses Tuesday morning in a trial that is scheduled to last seven days.
Glascock, a 56-year-old Linden resident, is accused of first-degree murder and two counts of soliciting a third party to commit murder. Prosecutors allege that, in the late afternoon of June 18, 2020, she met two accomplices in Marshall, bought a knife in Warrenton and drove to Bealeton, where the group arrived about 7 p.m. Glascock then entered Gray’s apartment and stabbed her to death, prosecutors have claimed.
Kelly Gray, Gray’s husband and a woman who had previously been romantically involved with Glascock were in a three-way romantic relationship at the time, according to testimony from Kelly Gray’s husband at an October 2020 preliminary hearing. Prosecutors allege Glascock killed Gray out of jealousy at her ex-partner’s involvement with Kelly Gray and her husband.
Glascock, who remains in custody without bond, appeared alongside her defense team Monday in civilian clothes, including a shirt with multi-colored stripes, and shortly cropped hair. Besides answering routine pre-trial questions from 20th Circuit Court Judge James Plowman – including entering pleas of “not guilty” on all counts – she did not address the court and is not expected to testify at the trial. Altogether, 40 people are on the list of witnesses who may be called to take the stand.
Prosecutor: ‘Mel hated Kelly’
According to prosecutors, Glascock attempted to convince an acquaintance – not one of the two alleged accomplices -- to kill both Kelly Gray and her husband on her behalf, but did so herself when the third party refused. Killing Kelly Gray and her husband, prosecutors alleged Monday, was a means to “win back” Glascock’s ex-partner who was romantically involved with both Kelly Gray and Gray’s husband.
“Mel (Glascock) hated Kelly (Gray) and thought that [Gray] was the reason [Glascock’s ex-partner] was distancing herself from [Glascock],” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Cassandra told the jury in her opening statement Monday afternoon. Because the person she had asked to kill both Kelly Gray and her husband refused to do so, Glascock abandoned the idea of killing Gray’s husband. She decided she was only able to kill the physically smaller Kelly Gray, prosecutors have alleged previously.
But the prosecution also appeared to be prepared for a defense strategy that would seek to imply it was Kelly Gray’s husband, not Glascock, who killed Kelly Gray. (Kelly Gray’s husband is not charged with a crime.) DNA belonging to Kelly Gray’s husband was found under Kelly Gray’s fingernails, Cassandra acknowledged Monday.
But, Cassandra argued, Kelly Gray’s husband had been upfront with investigators about that possibility, telling detectives Kelly Gray had popped a pimple on his back when he got home from work on the day of her death. Over the course of an interrogation that lasted from roughly 8:30 p.m. the night of Gray’s death to 5 a.m. the next morning, Kelly Gray’s husband did not change his story, Cassandra said.
Kelly Gray’s husband testified at an October 2020 court hearing he had been about two blocks away from the apartment running errands when the homicide occurred. Cassandra said Monday she understood if jurors initially suspected the husband. “He leaves for a few minutes and that just so happens that’s when his wife gets murdered,” she said sardonically. “It’s always the husband, right?”
But, she argued, “the evidence against [Glascock] comes in so many different forms” and would show beyond a reasonable doubt that Glascock killed Gray.
Maria Embrey and her son, James “Jay” Embrey, III, both of Stephens City, are each accused of acting as accomplices to homicide after the fact but are not on trial this week. Both, however, are expected to testify on behalf of the prosecution, Cassandra said.
At the October 2020 court hearing, Maria Embrey testified she and her son had met Glascock in Marshall and then drove to Warrenton – where Glascock allegedly bought an 8-inch knife in the presence of both Embreys – and then to Bealeton. Maria Embrey did not testify she saw Glascock stab Kelly Gray, but said Glascock had told her “I killed that b----" when Maria Embrey, Jay Embrey and Glascock returned to Glascock’s home in Linden.
On Monday, Cassandra also said the prosecution would present evidence that Jay Embrey drove to Pennsylvania in the hours after Gray’s death -- allegedly to dispose of evidence in the Susquehanna River.
If a brief opening statement, Glascock’s attorney Mark Williams told jurors: “You’re going to hear a lot of lies” from prosecution witnesses. Glascock, he said, wasn’t “upset, angry or nervous” after the alleged murder and investigators “ignored scientific evidence that points the direction in another way.” Prosecutors charged Glascock in the homicide, Williams said, because it was “easy” to do so.
Additionally, there were “problems” in the three-way romantic relationship of which Kelly Gray was a part, he added, without going into detail.
Public investigative documents and previous court testimony have alleged prosecutors have security video footage placing Glascock at the apartment complex where Kelly Gray lived at the time of her death. No witness has testified to witnessing the homicide, however, and there is no indication what, if any, physical evidence like DNA or fingerprints may tie Glascock to the scene itself.
“There’s a point to having scientific evidence,” Williams argued, emphasizing the burden of proof was on the prosecution.
Commonwealth Attorney Scott Hook and Cassandra will argue for the prosecution in the trial, with Williams and John Clark representing Glascock. The trial is scheduled to conclude Wednesday, June 23.
9 men, 4 women selected as jurors
Out of a pool of roughly four-dozen prospective jurors, nine men and four women were selected Monday morning by agreement of the prosecution and defense teams. All 13 will sit for the entire trial and one will be randomly selected as an “alternate” juror just before the jury is set to deliberate. This, Judge Plowman explained, will ensure the required 12 jurors will be available to deliver a verdict next week even if one juror withdraws because of an emergency.
Plowman, Hook and Williams each questioned prospective jurors Monday morning, prodding for conflicts of interest, biases or other factors that might prevent them from acting impartially.
One prospective juror who was eventually excused, for instance, said he personally knew a member of both the prosecution and defense teams. Another said English was his second language and he did not feel he could consider the facts fairly based on his limited understanding of English. Another prospective juror was excused after they told the court they may faint at the sight of blood.
In the end, the list of 13 names was announced by the court clerk after the attorneys deliberated without any apparent controversy.
Plowman repeatedly emphasized to jurors that they may only consider evidence presented during the trial and may not consult any outside resources – even a dictionary. Although the jury will not be sequestered, he told them not to speak with anyone about the case and to avoid media coverage about the trial. “Your evidence and your facts occur right here in this courtroom,” he said.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.