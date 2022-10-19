In the end, the jury believed Parker Webb.

At 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, a court clerk read the verdict: not guilty. Those words came as vindication for Webb and his family, a year and a half after a woman reported that Webb had raped her at a house party.

The trial lasted three very full days. It culminated 19 months to the day after March 13, 2021, when a 20-year-old woman reported to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office that Webb, then 21, had raped her the night before after a party at Webb’s parents’ house in New Baltimore. She, like several others at the gathering that night, had been drinking heavily; she fell asleep on a couch in the home’s living room, she told investigators. She regained consciousness to Webb raping her in his bedroom in the basement, she said.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, she went to a hospital and submitted to an intimate medical exam, the results of which the prosecutor and defense attorney argued over in excruciating detail during last week’s trial. What exactly did the scratch on the woman’s genitals mean? Where exactly was the woman in her menstrual cycle? Which underwear was the woman actually wearing that night? The prosecutor and defense attorney argued over these questions at length.

The woman repeated the same story on the witness stand in April, at a preliminary hearing, and last week during the jury trial. According to two people who were in a nearby room in Webb’s house that night, she told them the same details moments after the alleged rape.

“She said, ‘I woke up and Parker was f------ me,” testified one witness who spoke to the woman moments after she left Webb’s bedroom. “She was sobbing.”

Webb was arrested more than 10 months after the woman had first gone to the sheriff’s office with the allegation. The detective assigned to the case was eviscerated by the prosecutor when he took the stand; in front of the jury, the detective admitted to a litany of shortcomings in his efforts to investigate the allegation.

Despite visiting Webb’s home twice, for instance, Det. Kurt Schlichting did not attempt to get a search warrant for the alleged crime scene, and never asked to see it at all. In fact, he admitted, the sheriff’s office should have called in the Virginia State Police to investigate the case since Webb’s brother was a Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy. (See accompanying story.) Schlichting’s various — and admitted — missteps repeatedly proved fodder for Webb’s attorney during the trial.

Webb never spoke to investigators about the incident, advised by his parents and lawyer in the days afterward that responding to “innuendo” could hurt his case. He told at least two people at the time that he had no memory of the night at all — he was too drunk, he said, to recall anything. In court he said that those were lies he told out of shame for cheating on his then-girlfriend.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, Webb took the witness stand. He said that the woman was not only conscious during the incident, but that she had insisted that Webb join her in his bedroom in the early morning hours of March 13, 2021. She initiated sexual contact, he said, though Webb denied that penetrative sex ever occurred.

Then, Webb said, in the middle of the sexual encounter, the woman abruptly got up and left the room, explaining that she was going to the bathroom. According to Webb, she never came back. He went to sleep, waking up the next morning to accusations from several people in their shared friend group that he had raped her.

Against the advice of his parents, he told one person in a text message that he didn’t remember anything from his encounter with the woman because he was too drunk. But, Webb added, he wouldn’t have raped the woman because “I literally have one dream in life, and I’m not stupid enough to ruin it.” Webb explained on the witness stand that his “dream” was to become a firefighter. He lied about his memory of the incident, he testified, because “I was disappointed in myself.”

Webb’s attorney, Justin Daniel, argued that the woman fabricated the entire story. There were no eyewitnesses to the sexual encounter itself, he pointed out, and since no physical evidence was collected from the scene, most of the case against Webb relied on witness testimony.

The alleged victim probably felt guilty about helping Webb cheat on his ex-girlfriend, he argued, and lied about the incident as an “excuse” to make herself look better. Or, he argued, she was concerned that admitting to a consensual sexual encounter with Webb would hurt her chances to date another man in their friend group. Even, as some witnesses testified, she was upset after the encounter with Webb, Daniel continued, it was probably because she felt guilty for actions that she had consciously initiated.

Besides, Daniel argued, the woman never accused Webb of preventing her from leaving the room — hardly, he said, indicative of rapist’s behavior. And he pointed out, the woman said she had no memory of the incident up until what she said was waking up to Webb penetrating her. Absent a video or direct eyewitness, it is hardly enough to convict Webb, he argued. Since she said she has no memory of most of the key details from that night, Webb’s accuser “cannot say … she didn’t convey consent in some way,” Daniel said.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Abigail Romero argued that Webb’s accuser had no incentive to fabricate the story. “She had to go through a humiliating process” and submit to a “pretty invasive procedure,” Romero said. She had to testify in public about “the worst time in her life.” The alleged victim’s story, “has never wavered, never changed,” Romero argued.

“Is it reasonable to believe that [Webb’s accuser] would go through this whole ordeal for nothing?” Romero asked the jury in her closing statement.

“You have every reason to believe her,” Romero told the jury. The seven men and five women on the jury deliberated for about two hours. They ultimately disagreed.

