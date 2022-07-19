Now that there is a COVID-19 vaccination available for children as young as 6 months old, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and Virginia Department of Health will host a seminar for parents so that they will be able to make informed decisions for their children about the vaccine. The virtual seminar will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
Pediatrician Dr. Joshua Jakum of Piedmont Pediatrics in Warrenton and Dr. Susan Werner of UVA Pediatrics will speak about the COVID-19 vaccination for children, answer common questions and provide resources for parents. Parents will be able to submit their questions via the Zoom chat function.
Those interested may join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89156899141?pwd=RGNxeE81bmRleDQxYmZoVmNqUUxwdz09#success
