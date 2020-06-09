Civil and criminal cases, even those not deemed to be an “emergency” have been heard in-person in Fauquier County courts since last month. Some restrictions intended to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus remain in place.
On June 1, the justices of the Supreme Court of Virginia issued the fifth modification and extension of the “judicial emergency” that first went into effect March 16 and has now been extended through June 28. Similar to the previous extension, the latest order gives local court systems the option of hearing non-emergency cases in-person “if they determine it is safe to do so,” as long as emergency cases are still prioritized.
“This office is waiting for the transition plan from [Chief Justice Donald Lemons],” said a statement from the Fauquier County Clerk’s Office. “We have been hearing non-emergency cases based on the last order from the [chief justice].”
Jury trials, however, remain prohibited under the latest Supreme Court order, and the deadlines set forth in Virginia law regarding a defendant’s right to a speedy trial continue to be paused for the duration of the judicial emergency.
For instance, preliminary hearings have been continued at least once for each of the six suspects charged in connection with the fatal Jan. 8 shooting of Fabian Jorge Sosa, 27, in Warrenton. All six individuals charged in the case remain in jail.
Irina Barrett of Broad Run was charged earlier this year with five felony counts of animal cruelty but still awaits a hearing in General District Court; a March 25 hearing was continued by the court and rescheduled for May 27. That hearing was also continued, this time by mutual agreement, and has been moved to July 22.
The Fauquier SPCA is still caring for 70 dogs that were seized in the case. The dogs were taken from Barrett’s home Jan. 28.
In Fauquier County, according to a list of guidelines posted on the circuit court website, individuals are prohibited from entering the courthouse if they have travelled internationally or have been diagnosed with, exposed to or exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.
Individuals who are not directly involved in a case are also prohibited from attending in-person proceedings, a provision that does not apply to members of the press or watchdog groups. Everyone entering the courthouse now must have their temperature checked and wear a mask or face covering unless a medical condition prevents it. Parties who cannot enter the courthouse for an in-person hearing have the option of requesting the case be heard remotely by phone or video, or having their case continued.
Warrenton attorney Mark Williams, of Mark B. Williams & Associates, said that while some cases have been continued recently, Fauquier courts “are way ahead of other places as far as getting cases scheduled,” citing continuing delays in some cases in Northern Virginia, where his firm also represents clients. In Fauquier, he said, “all the court have done a good job of getting business done that needs to be done.”
Many cases continue to be heard remotely, either by phone or video conference. Of those cases now being held in-person, he said that wearing masks in the courtroom sometimes makes it more difficult to hear other parties and gauge facials expressions, but “day to day, I don’t think it’s been too bad,” Williams said.
Jury trials, he said, are another matter. “I don’t believe you can try a case with people wearing masks,” he elaborated, citing the need to read facial expressions during a trial. In addition, he said, the rooms in which juries deliberate are often very small, and jury members spend time in close quarters in general, increasing the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus.
Attorney Robin Gulick, of the Gulick, Carson and Thorpe law firm in Warrenton, said that until recently his experience has also been that most hearings have been conducted remotely, but that both General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court have largely transitioned back to in-person hearings. Circuit court cases, however, continue to be conducted mostly by videoconference or phone. Regardless of the court, he said that bail and bond hearings have been conducted in a timely manner.
He explained that, in his experience, remote hearings have presented challenges. “It’s not the most effective way, but it’s better than nothing,” he said of remote hearings, citing especially the difficulty in presenting evidence over video.
In general, “the backlog is huge,” he said of cases for which hearings were delayed. “I have cases coming up … from February. At least I’m getting them done now.” In civil and family cases, he said an effect of the judicial emergency and the subsequent postponement of some hearings has been that parties in a case have been more likely to resolve the matter out of court.
Gulick expressed his appreciation for the court clerks who are responsible for, among many other matters, scheduling and rescheduling hearings. “They are there every day,” he said. “Not only the public, but the bar owes them a great deal of gratitude for keeping things running.”
