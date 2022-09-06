Irina Barrett, of Broad Run, has again avoided a trial on five felony animal cruelty charges after a judge ruled that a search warrant in February 2020 used to gather evidence in the case was improperly obtained. The ruling derailed prosecutors’ case against her and canceled a criminal jury trial scheduled to begin later this month. Prosecutors have already appealed the ruling to the Court of Appeals of Virginia.
Barrett, who is associated with at least three business entities registered in Virginia and West Virginia that breed or board dogs, was arrested Jan. 28, 2020, and subsequently charged and indicted on five felony counts of animal cruelty. Sheriff’s deputies also seized more than 70 dogs — mostly Dobermans and French bulldogs — from Barrett’s commercial kennel, which was then marketed under the trade name “Canis Maximus,” located at her Beverley Mill Road residence.
Motions filed by Barrett’s attorneys have repeatedly delayed the case. Because the criminal charges and the seizure of Barrett’s animals — a civil matter — are separate legal processes, motions filed in the criminal case have often delayed the seizure case, and vice versa.
Search warrant nullified
The ruling that has again derailed prosecutors’ case was filed Aug. 30 by Circuit Judge James Plowman. It came more than one year after a hearing to argue the merits of Barrett’s motion to nullify the search warrant. Plowman’s reasoning is essentially identical to a ruling made in March 2020 by District Judge Greg Ashwell that invalidated the same search warrant, forcing prosecutors to drop the charges. Ashwell’s ruling was overturned on appeal, however, by Circuit Judge Jeanette Irby, and the charges against Barrett were reinstated in August 2020.
Barrett’s attorney, Trey Mayfield, argued to Plowman in a July 29, 2021, hearing that the search warrant affidavit was not specific enough about a key element of the case that prompted police to search Barrett’s property: a dog that died after being taken to a veterinarian’s office in Maryland.
Mayfield said that the affidavit was vague about the harm that had been done to Yeva, the name of the Doberman puppy in question. For instance, the affidavit cited a veterinarian’s statements that indicated that Yeva did not receive adequate care and had suffered as a result, a fate allegedly shared by other dogs that Barrett had brought to the Maryland veterinarian. But the affidavit did not specify the time period in which the alleged neglect had occurred; the document also failed to explicitly connect Barrett with the alleged neglect. “Affidavits have to present facts — facts connected to a specific person,” Mayfield argued.
Fauquier County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Doug Rogers pointed to case law showing that the sworn testimony of Cpl. Aaron Vescovi, who originally gave testimony before the magistrate to secure the search warrant, should be valid. However, since that testimony was not recorded in any way, Plowman dismissed it. Only the affidavit and the accompanying criminal complaint could be considered, the judge said.
Plowman’s Aug. 30 ruling acknowledged that investigators may have known at the time specific facts about the timeline of the alleged neglect and a direct connection to Barrett. The sheriff’s deputy may have told the magistrate those facts orally, Plowman added. But since none of those allegations was in writing, “the failure to articulate that information within the affidavit or document it contemporaneously with a supplemental affidavit renders it immaterial” in considering whether the search warrant was valid, Plowman ruled.
Prosecutors argued that Plowman did not have the legal authority to reconsider Irby’s ruling. They argued that because Irby had ruled already that the search warrant was valid, the same court could not reconsider Barrett’s attempt to have the search warrant thrown out.
But Plowman, in his Aug. 30 ruling, disagreed, citing a highly technical legal doctrine put forth by Barrett’s attorney that Irby hadn’t issued a “final judgement” in the criminal case and the parallel civil case that will determine eventually whether Barrett can regain custody of the animals that sheriff’s deputies seized from her. Since Irby’s ruling hadn’t been applied to both the civil and the criminal cases, Plowman could make his own judgment on the search warrant’s validity, he ruled.
Rogers did not respond to a request for comment. Mayfield issued a written statement Tuesday. (See box.)
Federal lawsuit
Barrett has also joined a federal lawsuit filed in May by the Virginia Animal Owners’ Alliance, a lobbying group that claims that “animal owners [in Virginia] have effectively lost their rights and been stripped of their sense of security as guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment.” Barrett is listed as a member of the group. If successful, the group’s lawsuit would curb enforcement of many of Virginia’s laws against abusing and neglecting animals.
Some of the defendants in the suit, ranging from local sheriffs and commonwealth’s attorneys to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), have filed several motions to dismiss the suit. A federal judge will hear arguments next week on those motions.
Robin Earl contributed to this report.
