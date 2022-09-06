photo_ft_news_public safety-2_020520 copy.jpg

Feb. 5, 2020 – A Doberman pinscher puppy, one of 76 dogs seized from the kennel owned by Irina Barrett, of Broad Run, at the Fauquier SPCA.

 Times Staff Photo/Robin Earl

Irina Barrett, of Broad Run, has again avoided a trial on five felony animal cruelty charges after a judge ruled that a search warrant in February 2020 used to gather evidence in the case was improperly obtained. The ruling derailed prosecutors’ case against her and canceled a criminal jury trial scheduled to begin later this month. Prosecutors have already appealed the ruling to the Court of Appeals of Virginia.

Irina BArrett_canis maximus

Irina Barrett

Barrett, who is associated with at least three business entities registered in Virginia and West Virginia that breed or board dogs, was arrested Jan. 28, 2020, and subsequently charged and indicted on five felony counts of animal cruelty. Sheriff’s deputies also seized more than 70 dogs — mostly Dobermans and French bulldogs — from Barrett’s commercial kennel, which was then marketed under the trade name “Canis Maximus,” located at her Beverley Mill Road residence.

