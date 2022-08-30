generic bookstore

Bookstores in Virginia Beach will be able to continue selling “Gender Queer” and “A Court of Mist of Fury” after a court ruling Aug. 30.

Courtesy of Virginia Mercury

A judge on Tuesday dismissed an attempt to use an arcane Virginia obscenity law to prevent bookstores from selling two titles to minors after finding the law unconstitutional on due process and free-speech grounds.

