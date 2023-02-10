Each of the four people convicted of killing “Trip” Bopp lived in the Manassas-Woodbridge area. All were convicted of first-degree murder and other felonies related to the fatal shooting death of Bopp during a botched robbery at his farm near Remington. A judge has yet to sentence one — Martin Martinez, 31.

José Pereira, 33, had one felony drug conviction and was awaiting trial for two more felony drug convictions when he was convicted of murdering Bopp. The GPS-enabled ankle monitor the court ordered him to wear while awaiting trial on those earlier charges allegedly placed him at the murder scene near Remington.