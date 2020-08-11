When Little Red Bella was first brought to the Fauquier SPCA at the end of January -- along with 75 other Doberman pinschers and French bulldogs -- she was only 6 weeks old. SPCA Executive Director Devon Settle at the time worried the tiny puppy wasn’t going to make it. She was lethargic and disinterested in anything but snuggling head-first into Settle’s lap.
Now, Little Red weighs 60 pounds and is doing well.
Little Red and the other dogs taken from the Canis Maximus kennel in Broad Run have been at the SPCA for months, in limbo. Because of legal wrangling and COVID-19 disruptions, civil and criminal charges against kennel owner Irina Barrett have been stalled.
The first step in cases like this is a seizure hearing, which can allow the county to take legal possession of the animals. But that hearing has not been held yet.
Barrett’s attorney Trey Mayfield claimed that the original search warrant that led to the county’s seizure of the animals was not properly obtained; he filed a motion to suppress evidence.
On March 10, Fauquier County General District Court Judge Greg Ashwell upheld Mayfield’s motion. The criminal charges against Barrett were dismissed and the seizure hearing in the civil case was delayed.
Doug Rogers of the commonwealth’s attorney’s office appealed Ashwell’s decision to the circuit court and oral arguments on the motion were held July 28.
On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Jeanette Irby overturned Ashwell’s decision and denied the motion to suppress the evidence.
Barrett’s attorney had argued in part that affidavits submitted by Cpl. Aaron Vescovi of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office failed to provide probable cause for the magistrate to grant a search warrant for Barrett’s home. The affidavits, Barrett’s counsel claimed, do not “contain a single fact that would lead a reasonable, objective person to believe a crime has occurred.”
Irby issued an eight-page ruling that rejected this argument. “When read together, the affidavits present a substantial basis to show probable cause of the criminal act Barrett was charged with,” the ruling said.
The document cites Vescovi’s sworn testimony that he had spoken with veterinary technicians “who observed Barrett bringing in neglected animals over an extended period of time.” The ruling continued, “Finally, the affidavit included Vescovi’s personal observations of a large number of dogs of Barrett’s property. … These allegations provide a substantial basis for concluding that there is a fair probability that the item sought will be found at the place to be searched – in this case, that evidence of animal cruelty would be found in Barrett’s home.”
One of the crucial aspects of the search warrant affidavits was the testimony of a man whose dog, called Yeva, died allegedly because of neglect or cruelty perpetrated by Barrett. Barrett’s counsel argued that the search warrant affidavits were invalid because they did not specify a specific time in which neglect allegedly occurred and that there was no evidence linking Barrett to the dog that was allegedly neglected.
Irby agreed in her ruling that the search warrant affidavit – in contrast to the arrest warrant affidavit - did not detail any specific time Barrett allegedly committed a crime. “On its face then, the search warrant affidavit is insufficient because it does not allege a time frame for the bad acts.”
But, Irby ruled, “The affidavits allege that between March 2019 and January 2020 Barrett failed to provide adequate care for Yeva, directly resulting in her death. The affidavits state that, pursuant to the necropsy report, the dog Yeva had signs of severe neglect and extreme suffering. Common sense guides the court in that neglect does not happen as a singular event. Rather it can be a series of events over a period of time.”
The ruling also said that Vescovi’s testimony recorded in the criminal complaint against Barrett “does provide facts as to the time of the actions giving rise to an offense, and directly connects Yeva to Barrett.”
At another point in the document, Irby addressed the district court’s earlier ruling. “[T]he court believes that the General District Court determination, based entirely on the lack of dates in the search warrant, did not properly consider the arrest warrant affidavit, filed simultaneously with the search warrant affidavit, which did provide a time period.”
Rogers said that said that he will move to reinstate the felony criminal charges previously placed against Barrett. The kennel owner had been charged with one count of animal cruelty causing the death of an animal and one misdemeanor count of inadequate animal care on Jan. 28 and four additional felony counts of animal cruelty in February.
The seizure hearing, long delayed, can now move forward, Rogers said, although he expects Barrett’s attorney to appeal Irby’s decision.
Settle said after the judge’s ruling, “This is the best news we’ve had in a long time. We should have been here seven months ago.”
She added, “These dogs deserve to have a life. They are doing really well, but they don’t deserve to live in a shelter forever.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
