A judge has ordered a Bealeton couple to give up eight Great Pyrenees dogs, including three puppies, that were part of a backyard breeding business, Harmony Acres Farms.
Witnesses described one dog with multiple tumors, a puppy with severe bloody diarrhea and a house with rooms reeking of dog urine and feces. The dogs were underfed, unvaccinated and sick, but seldom saw a veterinarian, witnesses said. The farm is at 10762 St. Paul's Road in Bealeton.
After a two-hour civil trial on Wednesday, Feb. 22, Fauquier County Circuit Court Judge Jessica Foster awarded all eight dogs — belonging to Scott Johnson and his wife, Yvonne Johnson — to the Fauquier County SPCA.
In addition, she ordered the couple to pay a fine of $5,937 to cover the cost of the dogs’ medical care and boarding. The couple will not be allowed to own a “companion animal” of any kind for at least two years. Criminal charges are pending in the case, Fauquier County Sheriff's Deputy Melynda Barker said after the civil hearing.
The Johnsons have 10 days to appeal the court’s decision before the dogs are officially granted to the Fauquier SPCA, Barker said. The dogs are considered evidence in the case and cannot be photographed or adopted.
Barker, animal-control officer for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department, testified that she took the dogs from the farm on Thursday, Feb. 9. She went to the farm to follow up on a complaint from Christina Johnson, 24, one of the couple’s adult children. Barker spent about four hours at Harmony Acres Farms with Devon Settle, executive director of the Fauquier SPCA.
The two went into the house first, finding a Great Pyrenees, estimated to be 8 months to 1 year old, in a bedroom on the main floor. The dog, later identified as Serena, was too excited to allow the women to examine her. “She was just flying all over the room,” Settle testified.
Next, the two went into the basement of the house. “The smell was overwhelming as we went down the steps,” she said. Opening the door to a downstairs bedroom, the pair found two puppies in a room with feces and urine all over the floor. The dogs were not in good shape. “They were just skeletal bones under fur,” Settle testified.
The puppies appeared only interested in drinking water and not eating food, Settle said. That was concerning because puppies usually have good appetites. During the time Settle and Barker were at the farm, one of the puppies emitted what Settle described as a “pile of bloody goo” from its backside. The room smelled too bad to know at that time whether the goo was urine or feces, she said.
That puppy is doing much better now that it is at the SPCA, Settle said.
In the front of the house was a fenced yard with two dogs: Patience and Gabriel. Great Pyrenees are very large dogs that often weigh more than 100 pounds. The two dogs had only a chicken coop as a shelter. They had no food and only a small amount of water, Barker and Settle testified.
Another fenced area to the left of the home held three more dogs: Melody, Serenity and Kody. Those dogs had a chicken coop, a medium-sized Igloo doghouse, and a pickup truck shell as shelter, Barker and Settle testified.
Those dogs, too, had no food and only a small amount of water. Neither fenced area had shade, they testified. Some of the dogs were not well socialized and were wary of the visitors.
The dogs’ “body condition scores,” which are similar to “body mass indexes” for people, were as low as two on a scale of one to nine. The lower the score, the skinnier the dog.
A 9-year-old dog named Patience had skin tags on the back of her neck, along with an abdominal mass and a tumor on her vulva. Serenity underwent emergency surgery for an infection in her uterus. Other dogs at the farm had health issues including malnourishment, matted fur, overgrown nails and severe parasitic infections, according to court testimony.
Scott Johnson, 58, who did not have an attorney present to represent him, testified that his daughter oversaw the dogs’ care on the day Barker and the SPCA visited the farm because he was not present. Scott Johnson was being held Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on an unrelated felony charge.
“We kept the house clean every morning and every evening,” Scott Johnson testified. “I was under the impression that these things were being taken care of,” he said of conditions at the farm.
“This is just a family farm, and we have done the best we can over the years,” he said.
Yvonne Johnson also testified at the civil trial, saying that she left the farm because her husband, Scott, was very controlling. “I fled because I didn’t know what to do,” she said.
She testified that she didn’t like leaving the dogs behind but didn’t know what else to do. She wanted to take the dogs to the veterinarian, she said, but her husband controlled the household money.
Johnson was remorseful and said that she should have done a better job of keeping up with changes in laws regarding dog-breeding facilities, vaccination requirements and other matters.
“That’s on me,” she said. “I should know what the laws are.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
