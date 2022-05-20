Citing, in part, “the multitude of security deficiencies that exist in the current” Fauquier County Circuit Court building, a judge has ruled that the four defendants in the April 2021 homicide of ‘Trip’ Bopp of Remington will be tried jointly this September by a jury in Loudoun County. The trial is expected to last three weeks.
Two of the defendants had requested the change in venue, but Fauquier prosecutors argued that the trial should take place in same county where the homicide occurred. The Office of the Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney will continue to prosecute the case even though the trial has been moved to Loudoun.
20th Circuit Judge James Plowman rejected some of the defendants’ arguments in his May 18 order, ruling that neither media coverage of the incident nor the victim’s relationship to law enforcement — Bopp’s father had recently retired as a major in the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office — were sufficient grounds to claim that the defendants would not receive a fair trial in Fauquier.
Instead, Plowman issued a scathing indictment of Fauquier County’s “extremely dated” court facilities. The county’s newest court facility, the 1973 circuit court building, located between Ashby and Culpeper streets, “lack[s] in modern technology,” and the “courtrooms can be charitably described as ‘non-traditional’ in their configuration” and have “obvious flaws,” he wrote.
Pointing to a 2019 report that found that there were at least 30 “specific security vulnerabilities” in the court building, Plowman wrote that “an overwhelming majority of those vulnerabilities continue to be unaddressed with little or no action by the county.” Holding a joint murder trial with four defendants in the building, he added, would place “court and county staff at continued risk.”
Plowman also pointed to a November 2021 hearing at which each of the four defendants and their attorneys were present at Fauquier County Circuit Court. He listed several observations about that hearing, including that two of the defendants had to be seated so close to the jury box that, had a jury been present, the defendants “would be within an arms-length of one or more jurors.” He added that the hearing did not necessitate the presence of boxes and files that a “significant and lengthy trial” would.
Since December, when defendant José Pereira first filed a motion to change the trial’s venue, Fauquier prosecutors had looked for alternative facilities in the county, including the former Warrenton Town Hall building on Court Street. But a review of the facility last month found that modifying that building for a major trial would cost “several hundred thousand dollars,” according to Plowman’s ruling. “[T]he Court is unable to justify the modifications and expense necessary to convert this structure into a facility for court operation for a single three-week trial,” Plowman wrote.
Background
Discussions about upgrading or expanding Fauquier’s court facilities date back to at least the 1990s and came to a head after the 2019 report referenced by Plowman. Based on those findings, county supervisors last year included a $55 million line item in the county’s five-year capital spending plan to build a new 100,000 square foot consolidated court facility between the jail and the sheriff’s office on Lee Street in Warrenton.
Issuing the debt required for that expenditure, however, would have required voters passing a bond referendum, and supervisors did not express confidence that the referendum would be successful. During this year’s budget development process, supervisors removed the courthouse project from the five-year spending plan, replacing it with a proposed $50 million expenditure to address major maintenance items in the county’s public school buildings. That expenditure will also require a bond referendum.
The county’s other court buildings date back even further than the circuit court. The general district court, by far the county’s busiest court, is located in the 1893 Warrenton Courthouse, which was built on a plan dating to the early 19th century. Fauquier County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court is housed in the 1926 John Marshall Building.
In March, county supervisors approved a plan to purchase the Virginia National Bank buildings in Courthouse Square in Warrenton, with hopes of moving some of the government agencies currently located in the circuit court building to the bank facilities. In turn, some or all of the district court and juvenile court functions may be moved to the 1973 circuit court building, according to preliminary public discussions among supervisors.
