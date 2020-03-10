A hearing Tuesday, March 10 -- to present evidence in a civil case that sought to seize more than 70 dogs from defendant Irina Barrett -- was over almost before it started.
Barrett, the owner of the Canis Maximus kennel in Broad Run, was charged Feb. 12 with four felony counts of animal cruelty. On Jan. 28, she was charged with one felony count of animal cruelty causing the death of an animal and one misdemeanor count of inadequate animal care.
The dogs were taken from Barrett’s home Jan. 28. Tuesday’s hearing was called to decide whether or not Barrett would have to turn over the dogs permanently to the county. For now, the dogs will remain at the Fauquier SPCA.
Trey Mayfield, attorney for the defendant, filed a motion Feb. 20 saying that all evidence resulting from a search warrant of Barrett’s property should be suppressed because the search warrant was obtained without probable cause.
The defendant’s motion said that the warrant lacked “specific, material facts suggestive of criminal conduct.” Further, the motion states the warrants “provide no evidence upon which a neutral, impartial magistrate might objectively discern criminal conduct by Mrs. Barrett, or evidence of such conduct upon her property. No crime was ever described, and there was thus no probable cause to issue a warrant.”
The motion admits that a dead dog was discovered by Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. A.T. Vesconi, but claims that there were no facts listed in the warrant “remotely suggesting that any person in general, or Mrs. Barrett in particular, engaged in conduct that caused the death or suffering of this particular dog.”
General District Court Judge Greg Ashwell agreed. No written statement of his ruling was available, but Ashwell said at the hearing that any evidence resulting from the search warrant was inadmissible.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Doug Rogers said he would file an appeal to the Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.
As a result of the search warrant, FCSO deputies seized more than 70 Doberman pinschers and French bulldogs from the Canis Maximus kennel, 6205 Beverleys Mill Road in Broad Run on Jan. 28. More than 50 poultry and other companion animals were also removed at that time, according to Sgt. James Hartman, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. She was charged with one felony that day.
Hartman said that on Wednesday, Feb. 12, an Animal Control Unit deputy obtained four additional warrants for Barrett, based upon the medical condition of four particular dogs that had been seized as a result of the search warrant. Hartman said that when seized, the dogs are alleged to have been in dire need of veterinary care. He added, “It is further alleged this lack of care has caused severe and undue suffering.”
Since Jan. 28, the Fauquier SPCA has been caring for the dogs. The poultry and other animals were officially turned over to the SPCA a few weeks ago and have been adopted, according to Devon Settle, executive director of the SPCA.
Settle said after the hearing, “On behalf of myself and the staff of the Fauquier SPCA, we are very disappointed with the court’s decision today. I honestly feel that if the victims in this case were able to speak, this would have gone differently, and now it seems that we can’t be their voice to defend them. We can only have faith that Fauquier County Commonwealth’s office and the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office will continue to pursue justice for these animals. We will continue to provide medical treatment, exercise, proper housing, compassion and whatever else these dogs need in the meantime.”
Barrett claims that almost all the dogs that were housed at the kennel belonged to other people; only six belonged to her. Rogers said that the commonwealth maintains that Barrett is the owner of all the dogs.
A hearing on the five felony charges is scheduled for General District Court on March 25.
