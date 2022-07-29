commonwealth Center for Children

The Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents is the only state-run psychiatric hospital that accepts children. It was named in a lawsuit filed by Giles County after refusing to accept a nine-year-old girl going through a mental health crisis.

 University of Virginia Medical School
police car Chesterfield

In a March 3 Facebook post, Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz shared a photo of police cars outside Chippenham Hospital, each representing an officer waiting with a mental health patient, he said. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.