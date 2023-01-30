After a second hearing Jan. 25 regarding a Citizens for Fauquier County lawsuit demanding documents pertaining to Amazon Web Services' application to build a data center in Warrenton, Judge Alfred Swersky said he needs more information before handing down a decision. The CFFC is seeking correspondence between town officials and AWS representatives about the company’s pending special-use permit to build a data center on a 42-acre industrial parcel on Blackwell Road.
Swersky, retired from the 18th Circuit Court in Alexandria, heard arguments from Martin Crim, counsel for the Town of Warrenton and Michael Brady, counsel for CFFC in Fauquier County Circuit Court. Specifically, CFCC is seeking 3,142 emails that pertain to Amazon’s application. CFFC submitted Virginia Freedom of Information Act requests and has received dozens of pages of documentation, but the town has withheld some, claiming they are exempt from VFOIA.
The town maintains that “working correspondence” from the town managers – Brandie Schaeffer, who has since resigned and is currently working for Amazon Web Services; Chris Martino, current interim town manager; Tommy Cureton, who served for a brief time as acting town manager, and Mayor Carter Nevill are all exempt from VFOIA.
A Jan. 5 brief from the town addressing the lawsuit defends the use of the word “or” in the VFOIA statute, which says the exemption includes correspondence from a mayor or a chief executive officer. The brief says, “If the General Assembly had intended for each locality to select either their mayor or chief executive officer to have the correspondence and working papers exemption, it would have said that.”
Brady described the town’s position as a “breathtakingly broad interpretation” of VFOIA rules and maintained that the town manager or the mayor may be exempt, not both, and the rest of the emails should be released.
CFFC wants the Town of Warrenton to provide the requested emails free of charge and asks for a $2,000 penalty to be paid by Steven Clough, the town’s VFOIA officer, for each document improperly withheld. Since the lawsuit seeks thousands of emails, Clough could be personally liable for millions of dollars in fines if the lawsuit succeeds.
The judge asked the two attorneys for further legal arguments on which town officials should be exempt from VFOIA requests. Understanding the potential for a Warrenton Town Council vote on the Amazon application on Feb. 14, Swersky asked for arguments by Feb. 1. He said he would provide a ruling soon after receiving that information.
Decision delayed
Swersky was expected to deliver his opinion on the CFFC lawsuit Jan. 25, but the judge said repeatedly that the decision was too important to decide lightly and that the relevant statute does not provide clarity on which individuals should be exempt from a FOIA request.
Swersky said, “I can’t believe the absence of authority on this. I would have believed it would have come up before this. There is no guidance for it” in the statute.
Since Swersky first heard arguments from both sides on Jan. 6, the town filed a brief Jan. 18 asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed on the grounds that CFFC has misinterpreted the law. CFFC filed a response reiterating their position Jan. 20, but the judge had not seen it. That brief states that after the Jan. 6 hearing and before Jan. 18, the town released eight more emails and their attachments, though CFFC had to ask several times before it received all the attachments.
The town has given the judge 10 emails to help him decide whether to release them all; the emails provided are meant to be representative of the 3,142 emails in question.
Brady strongly objected to the town’s providing only 10 emails and asked that the judge be provided with all 3,142. He said, “It is the judge’s obligation to review all the materials to decide whether they should have been withheld. … The CFFC wants to participate in the choice of emails seen. … A representative sample has not been provided. … The CFFC has not been permitted to see the emails and help decide. The town hasn’t done that work. At some point, the town has to fulfill the burden of proof and let the judge see the emails,” not just 10 out of 3,142.
In the Jan. 20 brief, Brady wrote, “Not only does this method provide the very party whose withholdings are in question the complete power to cherry-pick the documents for the Court’s review, it also only permits the Court to review approximately 1% to 2% of the total documents withheld, which inherently cannot be a statistically accurate sampling of the whole.”
CFFC President Kevin Ramundo said that after the hearing, the judge asked Brady “to ask Crim to consider responding to the idea that our counsel be able to review the withheld materials.”
Ramundo said, “It was very obvious today that the judge recognizes the importance of the Freedom of Information Act and its purpose of ensuring transparency and accountability of government officials to the public.
“We appreciated his comment about taking our case very seriously and that it appears that he would like to better understand why over 3,000 documents were withheld from the public. So would we.
“We are thankful for the judge’s efforts to rule carefully and that he understands the significance of his ruling on our specific suit and its impact on others that arise elsewhere.”
When the Fauquier Times asked for a comment on the hearing from the town, Clough said that the town had nothing further to add.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
