Judge affirms jury’s recommendation, sentences Daniel Farmer to 43 years for 2019 murder

Affirming a jury’s recommendation, a judge formally sentenced Daniel Farmer to 43 years in prison on Monday for his role in the 2019 murder of Lincoln Williams Jr. near Warrenton.
Farmer, 25, of Nokesville, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other felonies this summer. Another man, Myison Ellis, a 39-year-old housemate of Farmer, was convicted last year of firing the single shot to the head that killed Williams, who was 18 years old. Ellis was sentenced to 51 years in prison but he has since appealed his conviction.
During the jury trial, Farmer admitted to hatching a plan to rob Williams of drugs after Williams had sold him substandard cocaine, Farmer testified. But Farmer claimed under oath that he had tried to back out of the plot while he and Ellis were driving to Williams’ home, with Ellis insisting on carrying out the plan.
The jury ultimately rejected those claims, but Farmer repeated them during the sentencing hearing Monday. “I wasn’t the one who killed Lincoln Williams,” Farmer told Judge James Fisher. “I’m a victim myself. I tried to stop this from happening … but it just went the wrong way.”
In turn, Fisher rebuked Farmer, echoing the arguments of prosecutor Abigail Owens. “You set these things in motion, sir,” Fisher told the defendant. “I reject the fact that you were a victim in this case.”
Fisher said he could not legally extend outright a sentence imposed by a jury, but he added 12 years of post-release suspended prison time and 10 years of active supervised probation to Farmer’s sentence. As a result, Farmer could spend an additional 12 years in prison if he violates the terms of his probation within a decade of release.
Fisher said, there is an “eternal sense of profound loss on behalf of the family members” of the victim. He cited Farmer’s criminal history as he imposed as much additional punishment as allowed under the law.
Farmer’s attorney, Robert Bryan, had asked the judge for as much leniency as the law permitted, referencing Farmer’s “very, very rough childhood.”
Quoting the pre-sentence report, Bryan said that Farmer had first begun using alcohol and marijuana when he was 8 years old and that he was subject to mental and physical abuse throughout his childhood. He was first jailed in a juvenile detention center when he was 12 years old, Bryan said.
At age 15, Farmer took part in an armed robbery in Fredericksburg as part of a gang and was not released from juvenile detention until he turned 21 years old. He was a free man for less than two years before taking part in the incident that led to Williams’ death.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
