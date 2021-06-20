Jubilant Fauquier boys lacrosse squad wins region title by outscoring Liberty 23-10

At the end of a tumultuous game filled with momentum swings and physical play, Fauquier’s boys lacrosse players rushed the field at the final whistle last Thursday to cheers from fans and applause from Fauquier administrators.
Soon they were smiling and receiving accolades for their 23-10 home win over Liberty that made the champions of Class 4 Region B. Kettle Run won the past two titles in 2018 and 2019 before COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season.
Next up for triumphant Fauquier (9-1) is Tuesday's Class 4 semifinal at Dominion with the winner playing in next Saturday's state title game against Western Albemarle or E.C. Glass.
After making the state quarterfinals as region runnerup in 2019, returning to states was the Falcons’ stated goal. It was harder this season with the VHSL decreasing the playoff field by allowing only the four region champs to go.
“I’m so excited to go forward to states. That next step is really what you always look for,”
said Fauquier coach J.B. Tippett. “We’ve gotta get through the semis first, hopefully we do that and get to the championship game.”
It was a tight game midway through the second period with Fauquier’s Rielan Pura and Reece Kuhns battling the Liberty ensemble of Keegan Shipe, Michael Baldwin, Tyler Demers and Tyler Dyson.
“Liberty played great, they really showed up, they pushed us so hard and they’re such a well coached team, it was a fun game,” Tippett said.
With five minutes left in the second period the Falcons came alive, scoring seven unanswered goals to take a commanding 13-6 lead into halftime.
Pura and Kuhns were key for Fauquier, forming two-thirds of a deadly attack along with Shane O’Hara. Pura scored seven goals, including six in the first half, while O’Hara drilled home six including five in the second half. Kuhns added four, and middie Wyatt Croson notched three, moving like an engine through the midfield and providing a spark to set the Fauquier as the better team late in the game.
In the second half, Fauquier’s scoring prowess took a toll on the Eagles.
“Once we started moving and leveraging our speed, I think we did well, speed is key to our game so the more we can use that, the better we do,” Tippett said.
While Liberty did not walk away with the trophy they wanted, coach Mike Gesiotto was happy with his guys. “My team played together as a family. I’m so so proud of them and I’ll miss the guys I’m going to lose next year,” Gesiotto said.
No. 3-seeded Liberty (8-4) upset No. 2 seed Kettle Run (7-3) in the region semifinals 14-7.
The successful year demonstrated the progress coach Gesiotto is making in establishing a lacrosse program at Liberty.
“We have the capability to do something here at Liberty that hasn’t been done before. Liberty lacrosse had a great season. Second place isn’t what we wanted but it sure isn’t half bad,” Gesiotto said.
