The public is invited to participate in a role-reversal program that was created in partnership between the Warrenton Police Department and the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center.
The program will be held Wednesday, March 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Warrenton Police Department training room at 333 Carriage House Lane in Warrenton.
The program aims to educate the public through interactive role-reversal exercises about the complex role set that police officers must assume and about the complex skillset that police officers must master to ensure public and personal safety while performing their professional responsibilities, according to a program news release.
Participants will learn conflict-resolution strategies to mitigate escalation during a potentially volatile interaction. The program is free.
Registration runs until March 12. For more information and to register, visit https://piedmontdisputeresolution.org/warrenton-police-department-see-it-in-a-different-light-rolereversal/
