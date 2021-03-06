Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine makes debut in Warrenton

The parking lot was full, but there were no traffic jams inside Warrenton’s COVID-19 vaccination site at 143 W. Lee Highway Saturday morning.
Volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps screened pre-registered people for COVID symptoms as they came in, registrations were validated and folks moved immediately to one of the vaccination stations. After receiving their shots, people shifted to an area with chairs -- spaced out, of course -- to wait 15 minutes while nurses checked to make sure no one was suffering any ill effects from the vaccine.
Amy Powers, RN, was one of the nurses checking in with people after their inoculations. She is registered to volunteer through Valley Health System, the PATH Foundation and the Medical Reserve Corps. She said she especially wanted to help at the Warrenton site because, “I love this community. I want it to be successful and I want to see everyone get the vaccine.”
Fauquier County emergency services workers prepared vaccine doses while volunteers from the hospital and qualified nursing students administered the shots.
Ruth Fugee, RN, is retired, but often volunteers at vaccination events. She was overseeing six nursing students on Saturday. Nursing student Teena Stevic graduated in May and has applied for a job in Fauquier Hospital’s Emergency Department. “Everyone is so happy to be here,” she said of the vaccination event.
Indeed, the mood was decidedly upbeat as eligible Rapphannock-Rapidan Health District residents and employees rolled up their sleeves to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dr. Kathryn Sullivan, urologist with Fauquier Health Urology, was among the health system volunteers present at the event. She administered the vaccine to Lisa Vetter of Warrenton, who was delighted to be able to get it. Vetter said she had a heart attack last year and also suffers from asthma, so has been extra careful with precautions against COVID-19. But, she said, “I am so over this!”
Maria Olivia Hedding Salazar lives in Manassas, but works with elderly clients all over the RRHD. She was happy to get the vaccine, since the people she works for are among the most at risk for the coronavirus. Melandie Adams, RN, also with Fauquier Hospital, administered her vaccine.
The partnership behind the effort
The RRHD received 2,000 of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week. Half were being administered in Warrenton and half in Culpeper on Saturday, according to April Achter, population coordinator for the health district.
Achter said on Thursday, “We were able to accept this vaccine due to the hard work of our partners -- Culpeper Medical Center, Culpeper County, Culpeper County Public Schools, Fauquier Health, Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management, the Town of Warrenton and Fauquier County.” She said that because Warrenton and Culpeper have already hosted successful mass vaccination events, the RRHD was able to say yes to the 2,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Achter emphasized that the partnership among the health district, the county, town and the hospital has been crucial for vaccine distribution. Saturday’s event was set to handle twice as many people as previous vaccination events. “Without the partnership, this would not have been possible,” said Achter.
The PATH Foundation has also played a role in recruiting and preparing volunteers for the events.
Michael Guditus, emergency manager in the county’s Office of Emergency Management, said that 21 vaccination events have been held in Warrenton so far, seven at Fauquier Hospital and 14 at the Lee Highway space.
Achter, Guditus, Kevin Sales, COO at Fauquier Hospital, and Mike Potter, emergency manager for the Town of Warrenton, were all on hand at the Warrenton site to assist. From answering questions to wiping down surfaces, it was all hands on deck.
Sales gave particular kudos to Taylor Bireley, vaccine coordinator at Fauquier Hospital, who took a moment to smile behind her mask while entering data into a computer at Saturday’s event. “She has been amazing, working 10- and 12-hour days, and also on Saturday,” Sales said of Bireley, who is also a supervisor at the Fauquier Health Wellness Center.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine
There was no sign of hesitancy from residents about choosing to get the John & Johnson vaccine over the Moderna or Phizer vaccines – which both require two doses, three or four weeks apart.
Guditus said that the 1,000 appointment slots were filled within five hours after the RRHD sent emails to residents to make appointments, and that the same was true at the Culpeper site.
Achter acknowledged earlier this week that as this third vaccine becomes available, some residents may have a preference for either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. She said, “Residents will be advised in advance regarding which vaccine they will be offered at their appointment … If residents do not wish to obtain a particular vaccine, they may defer the appointment opportunity.”
Dr. Danny Avula, in charge of the state’s vaccination efforts, said Wednesday that although there is a perception that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective than the other two vaccines, or has been tested less vigorously, that is misleading.
The J&J vaccine has been tested in eight different countries, he said, and its efficacy rate is 72% in the United States and 66% elsewhere. Avula pointed out that trials with J&J have been performed in places where COVID-19 variants are prevalent, during a time when the virus was surging.
“The numbers are exceedingly good for J&J on preventing hospitalizations… It is extremely effective against most dangerous outcomes.” he said.
The state is receiving 69,000 J&J vaccine doses this week.
Achter said, “The Virginia Department of Health does not endorse one COVID-19 vaccine over another. We encourage everyone to take the first vaccine available.”
She also said that more pharmacies and health care providers are beginning to administer vaccine doses. Private providers are focusing on vaccinating their elderly patients, she said; those who would like to receive their vaccine through their own doctor should call to see if the practice is among those distributing the vaccine.
She admitted that some pharmacies are pulling names from the Virginia Health Department list and others are using their own system. “I know it’s confusing. It’s best to call your pharmacy. We are utilizing as many outlets as possible to get the vaccine out as quickly and as fairly as possible,” she said.
To register for the vaccine, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov.
