JOEY SHULL NAMED 2021 FAUQUIER TIMES KETTLE RUN BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

For a guy who filled his seasons playing lacrosse, basketball and golf for Kettle Run High School, Joey Shull’s first sports love was football.
He was a five-year-old kid in Frederick, Md., when he first set foot on a pee-wee football field.
“I grew up playing football, at running back, and I remember I was pretty good,” said Shull, who earned honors as 2021 Fauquier Times Kettle Run Boys Athlete of the Year.
At Kettle Run, golf filled his high school autumns. By his senior year the sturdy 6-foot-1, 187-pounder was ready to succumb to the lures of the gridiron. That’s right, the Cougars’ No. 2 golfer planned to opt out of his final season of golf in favor of Friday night lights before his plans were interrupted.
“I was actually on the football team, and I wound up getting COVID,” he said. “I had to miss two weeks, and it was when we were learning all the new plays. I sat on my couch trying to learn about 600 plays, but I just couldn’t do it. So I just played golf.”
Ironically, both the Kettle Run football and golf teams went on to win Northwestern District titles.
Of his near-miss football experience?
“I think it was God telling me to stick with golf, I guess,” joked Shull, who’s contributed to multiple Kettle Run golf titles. “But it was a great senior year. I enjoyed every minute of it.”
The Zen of golf
Shull was 8 when his dad, Joseph II, took him out on a course for the first time to pass along a love of the game.
The youngster took a liking to the challenging individualized sport.
“I could see how playing golf benefited me in dealing with situations in life,” Shull said. “It really taught me patience.”
He opted for golf over football at his father’s behest, and immediately earned a spot in the Cougars’ top six.
“I made a big impact on the team my freshman year, and that’s when I realized I was pretty good.”
He was at or near the top of head coach Dale Edwards’ lineup for the next four years.
“Joey wanted to win as bad as anyone and that led him to overachieve,” Edwards said. “Being a multi-sport athlete made him embrace the team aspect of our sport even though you are on your own on the course. I am proud to say Joey is one of K-Run's golf family!”
As a senior, Shull took on the role of mentor for some of the younger Cougar players.
“I love being that. I love being a leader and having the younger kids look up to me,” he said. “Patience comes into play there too, helping them move on to the next shot.”
Shull’s fondest memory on the links occurred in the first match of his junior year, when he won his flight with a round of 73 at a prestigious tournament at Shenandoah Valley Country Club.
“Honestly, I had no idea. It was the first tourney of the season and I didn’t think I played that well,” he said. “But I saw my score and was like, dang.”
Some people find it strange that a lacrosse and basketball star excels on the golf course, Shull said.
“Golf is a completely mental game. You have to stay mentally strong,” he said. “The others are all about hand-eye coordination and the speed of the game.”
Moving into lacrosse
A native of Frederick, Md., Shull moved with his family to Warrenton when he was 11. That’s when he was introduced to a new sport.
“They never had lacrosse in Frederick. I didn’t even know how to say lacrosse. I didn’t even know it was a sport,” he said. “So we moved here and I made some new friends, and they all played lacrosse.”
The father of one friend was a lacrosse coach, facilitating Shull’s entry into the sport.
“Lacrosse has probably done the most for me,” he said. “I just love how fast it is.”
Shull tallied 41 goals and 25 assists as a Kettle Run senior attackman, leading the team in points and earning first-team all-region honors. As a sophomore, he was part of the Cougars’ Class 4 Region B championship while making the second-team all-region list.
“That was definitely my favorite moment, especially because we played against our rival Fauquier for the region championship,” Shull recalled. “Everyone grew up playing against each other, so there were a lot of emotions in that game. Once we won, it was an amazing moment.”
He provided one of the Cougars’ top highlights with a 12-goal game, and even suffered through injury to be in a Kettle Run uniform.
“He loves the game, and it shows. Nothing said this more than playing on a broken leg in the playoffs,” said Kettle Run lacrosse coach Bryan Logan. “Joey is the type of guy I wish I had every year, but players like him are truly special and only come around every once in a while. He really was one of the highlights of the year, not just as a player, but as a man.”
Hoops, too
While he took golf and lacrosse seriously, basketball was just something Shull played for fun. He doesn’t remember exactly when he started playing organized ball.
By the time he reached middle school, it was another sport to add to his collection.
He played JV hoops as a freshman and sophomore, then was a starting guard on the varsity the next two years, earning the team MVP award as a senior.
Learning that he’d have a basketball season at all was a great moment for Shull. He’d already lost a lacrosse season and a golf season to the pandemic.
“This would probably be my favorite sports moment. Realizing we were going to be able to play this year,” he said. “It was so nice to know I was going to be able to be on the court again!”
Sports in his future
Even when he’s not playing, Shull still devotes considerable time to sports. He worked for the school newspaper, The Chronicle at Kettle Run, for four years, rising to the role of sports editor.
He even spent a football season as the public address announcer for JV games.
Shull will matriculate at West Virginia University, majoring in sports management. He also plans to try out for the Mountaineers’ club lacrosse team.
His dream is to run a pro sports franchise, but also fancies the idea of promoting sports to children.
“Sports have opened up my life, so after college I want to bring that back to communities so that young kids can learn the importance of sports.”
He’s already doing so with his brother Jacob, six years Joey’s junior. Jacob is primed to be a multi-sport star too, following Joey in lacrosse and basketball.
“I feel like I have a major role in his sports,” Joey said. “He started playing lacrosse because I did. He grew up playing against older kids, so he could be the real athlete of the family.”
Can little bro golf?
“Yes, he does golf,” Shull said. “But is he good? Um, no.”
With his Kettle Run career behind him, Shull reflected on his times playing for the Cougars.
“It was fun, it was amazing, it was a great opportunity,” he said. “It’s really opened up a lot of doors for me.”
