American pro cyclist Joe Dombrowski will make his first appearance in the famous Tour de France beginning Friday.
The 2009 Fauquier High graduate is riding for Team Astana Qazaqstan.
Dombrowski recently competed in the prestigious Giro d’Italia for the seventh time, but has never been selected for the Tour de France, which is the sport’s most storied event.
Over his decade-long career, Dombrowski, 31, has made a name for himself for his skill in climbing and in mountain stages. In 2021 he won Stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia.
Realistically Dombrowski will not compete for the general classification title, but will try to support the team’s top riders, which include Vincenzo Nibali, Miguel Angel Lopez and Alexsey Lutsenko.
Perhaps he will win a mountain stage.
In an interview with Cycling Weekly, he said, “I’m looking forward to it as another experience. When you’re young and you want to be a pro cyclist, everyone wants to win the Tour but then you turn pro and you realize, well, the chances of actually winning the Tour are kind of slim, but I still wanted to do the Tour. Maybe I can win a stage.”
The 109th Tour de France will start in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 1 and end with the final stage at Champs-Élysées, Paris on July 24.
Dombrowski, who comes from Marshall, is riding for his fourth pro team. He left George Mason University to turn pro at 19 and became a rising star on the U.S. U-23 team, leading to pro offers.
“I think my role will be similar to the Giro. I would say it’s a little bit of a step into the unknown but I feel pretty good so I think I’m ready,” Dombrowski told Cycling Weekly.
