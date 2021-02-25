Attorney Jessica Foster, of Remington, will serve as the next full-time Fauquier County General District Court judge beginning July 1. Judge Gregory Ashwell, who had served in that capacity since 2007, retired at the beginning of this year; the court has been overseen by substitute judges since then.
Judgeships are granted by the Virginia General Assembly; the slate of judicial nominees that included Foster was passed by both houses of the legislature on Feb. 23 with no dissenting votes.
The general district court is by far the busiest of Fauquier’s three courts, handling cases involving traffic infractions, misdemeanors and minor civil disputes along with the preliminary processes for most felony cases.
Foster, 40, is a partner at the Foster, McCollam and Wright law firm in Manassas, which she co-founded in 2016. The firm specializes in family law, immigration law and criminal and traffic cases, according to the firm’s website.
She previously worked in private practice for an independent firm she founded in 2015 and for five years at Manassas firm Olmstead and Olmstead, according to the biography on her firm’s website. She has also worked as a prosecutor, serving as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Frederick County, Virginia from 2009 to 2010.
Foster holds a law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Michigan, having attended Northern Virginia Community College and George Mason University for her undergraduate degrees. She was later an adjunct professor at the community college.
In 2019, Foster was the Democratic Party nominee for the 88th House of Delegates District seat, losing to incumbent Mark Cole, R-Fredericksburg in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.