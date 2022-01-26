After former Sheriff Bob Mosier (R) resigned Jan. 18 to take up a cabinet position in Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, two men have now announced they will run in a special election to fill out the remainder of his term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023. The county is in the process of petitioning the circuit court to hold a special election Nov. 8.
One candidate is Interim Sheriff Jeremy Falls, the highest-ranking deputy under Mosier. After serving as an intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army, he joined the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and served there for 20 years before coming to Fauquier County in 2016; he was promoted to lieutenant colonel in 2018. When Mosier resigned, Falls was sworn in as the interim sheriff and will serve in that capacity until after the special election.
The second person to declare his candidacy is Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler, who worked for a decade in the sheriff’s office until a severe injury sustained on the job forced him to seek another career. First elected as a supervisor in 2016, Butler has served on the board’s public safety committee since then. He works as an occupational safety manager for S.W. Rodgers, a heavy construction company based in Gainesville.
Both men are Fauquier County natives and are seeking to run as the officially endorsed candidate of the Republican Party. That means that the likely special-election winner in Fauquier, a deeply conservative county of 73,000 people, could be chosen not in November, but much earlier by members of the Fauquier County Republican Committee, by party convention attendees or by Republican primary voters.
Republican Committee Chair Greg Schumacher did not respond when asked when and how the nomination process will be decided. Fauquier Republicans held a primary in 2019 to determine their nominee for sheriff; Mosier won that primary with 4,084 votes — 81% of total — and had no opponent in the general election.
While emphasizing that he intends to seek the Republican nomination, Falls did not rule out running as an independent if the party committee picks someone else. “I want the residents of this county to have the best possible leader,” Falls said Monday.
Butler also left open the possibility of running as an independent, depending on the nomination process chosen by county Republicans. “I wouldn’t abandon my conservative beliefs to sway a certain way,” he emphasized.
On Monday, Supervisor Rick Gerhardt endorsed Butler, calling him “extremely bright, forward thinking” and noted his “incredible passion to serve Fauquier.” The board’s remaining Republican supervisors, Holder Trumbo (Scott District) and Chris Granger (Center District), each said this week that they are not yet ready to endorse a candidate. The county’s top prosecutor, Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook, was elected in 2019 as a Republican; he did not respond to a request for comment.
Fauquier County Democratic Committee Chairman Max Hall did not respond to a question about potential Democratic candidates. No Democrat had announced their intention to run as of Tuesday.
Under Virginia law, sheriffs are “constitutional officers” directly elected by a county’s voters. While sheriffs receive their funding from local and state tax dollars, their status as “constitutional officers” makes them largely autonomous and free to hire and fire as they see fit. In Fauquier, the sheriff’s office — which includes the jail and court security — has a total budget of $22 million and employs about 185 people.
Furthering Mosier’s vision
Falls, 50, of Warrenton, emphasized his leadership experience in pitching his candidacy for the special election. While his management style is different, Falls said in an interview Monday that Mosier’s vision for the sheriff’s office is one that he shares. “We have similar philosophies about what we need to do,” said Falls.
Mosier’s appointment to Youngkin’s cabinet is an indication that the sheriff’s office needs to continue on the same path, he said. “[Mosier’s appointment] really magnifies what we are doing in Fauquier County,” said Falls. “We’ve accomplished a lot, and I want to see it through.”
Falls pointed out recent initiatives like embedding mental health professionals with patrol officers, working with the county to implement a mental health crisis intervention center and creating a closer training relationship with federal law enforcement agencies. Five Fauquier sheriff’s deputies have attended the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, for instance, a course Falls himself completed when he was working in Fairfax County.
In 2018, under Mosier’s tenure, the sheriff’s office also gained accreditation for the first time from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. “We’ve come so far in increasing our professionalism … in our interactions with the public,” said Falls. And part of that emphasis on professionalism is “creating opportunities to grow” for staff, especially in terms of continuing training, he said.
Falls himself has a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and two master’s certificates. He is currently enrolled in the Master of Public Administration program at George Mason University, one of four Fauquier sheriff’s deputies currently enrolled in master’s programs.
When it comes to the choice between him and Butler, Falls said that the decision should come down to experience. “I think if you took our names off a resume, I think [my experience] is what people are looking for,” he said.
‘Inundated’ with calls
Butler, 53, of Remington, is aiming his pitch largely at the men and women who work in the sheriff’s office. When Mosier resigned, Butler said Tuesday that he was “inundated” with calls from sheriff’s office employees and county residents asking him to run, noting he did not initially intend to put his hat in the ring when Mosier’s appointment was announced.
“I have talked with members of the department, and their messages have been that they want someone leading them that will listen to them, lift them up and support them, respect them and get them the things they need to be great deputies,” he said. Retaining deputies on the force is the main challenge the agency faces today, he elaborated.
Butler started working for the sheriff’s office as a dispatcher while still in high school, working his way up to the patrol division by the time he left the force in 1996. He was first hired as a dispatcher by Sheriff Ashby Olinger, working his way up to assignments at the jail, courts and eventually to the patrol division.
Those experiences, he argued, make him well-suited to respond to the needs of the rank-and-file, promising to create intra-agency committees to let staffers express their ideas and concerns. “I will maintain a 100% open door policy,” he promised to both agency employees and the public. He also said that he would promote people from within the organization when possible. “We cannot send a better message to employees, that you can rise to the top with hard work,” he said.
Butler also leaned on his experience as both a front-line deputy and as human resources and safety manager for S.W. Rodgers. “I have been involved in making policy, interviewing and hiring as well as terminations. I work hard to keep our accidents and injures low,” he said. And, he pointed out, his years as one of the county’s five top policymakers have given him a unique insight into how local government and budgets work, experience he said would be valuable for advocating on behalf of sheriff’s deputies and other employees.
Butler was reluctant to contrast himself with either Mosier or Falls. “I don't like comparing myself to others. We all have strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “I’m not running a race against anybody. I’m running a race for the men and women of the sheriff’s office and the citizens of the county.”
