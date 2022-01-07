 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeremy Bland named new director of Boys & Girls Club

  • 0
Campers at the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier

Campers at the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier keep themselves busy, dancing outside at a distance in 2020 -- and especially loving it in the rain.

 Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier
Jeremy Bland

Jeremy Bland, who has been working with the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier since 2017, has been named its new director.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier has announced the appointment of Warrenton native Jeremy Bland as the new director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier. Bland is a lifelong Fauquier resident who attended Bradley Elementary, Taylor Middle and Fauquier High schools. He earned a degree in hospitality and tourism management from Virginia Tech.  

Bland was a BGCF volunteer in 2017, which led to a position as a youth development professional and mentor with the organizationBland was founder of the BGCF Virtual Clubhouse; he has been an academics assistant, Passport 2 Manhood program facilitator, and member of the summer camp planning team.  

Bland said, “The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier -- to help youth, especially those who need us most, build confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic-minded, responsible adults -- speaks to me because I am from this community and I know what we can accomplish when we all work together toward a common goal for our kids and their future.  

My vision for the club,” he said, “is to make it a safe and fun place for youth outside of school and to offer activities that are ‘fun with purpose’ -- and that purpose is our mission.”  

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..