Jeremy Bland named new director of Boys & Girls Club

Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier has announced the appointment of Warrenton native Jeremy Bland as the new director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier. Bland is a lifelong Fauquier resident who attended Bradley Elementary, Taylor Middle and Fauquier High schools. He earned a degree in hospitality and tourism management from Virginia Tech.
Bland was a BGCF volunteer in 2017, which led to a position as a youth development professional and mentor with the organization. Bland was founder of the BGCF Virtual Clubhouse; he has been an academics assistant, Passport 2 Manhood program facilitator, and member of the summer camp planning team.
Bland said, “The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier -- to help youth, especially those who need us most, build confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic-minded, responsible adults -- speaks to me because I am from this community and I know what we can accomplish when we all work together toward a common goal for our kids and their future.
“My vision for the club,” he said, “is to make it a safe and fun place for youth outside of school and to offer activities that are ‘fun with purpose’ -- and that purpose is our mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.