You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeck gets contract extension, 5% raise

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_KRHS grad 7.jpg

Superintendent of Schools David Jeck fist bumps his congratulations during Kettle Run High School's graduation. The ceremony capped a tough year, as the school system dealt with the local ramifications of a worldwide pandemic.

 Photo by Carson McRae/McRae Visual Media

Superintendent of Schools David Jeck received a three-year contract extension and a 5% raise after the Fauquier County School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to approve the measure.

Jeck has been the school division’s superintendent since 2012; he served in the same position in Greene County from 2008 to 2012. He holds doctorate and master’s degrees in education.

Jeck’s new contract expires June 30, 2024 and includes an annual salary of $189,000 – plus a $1,000-per-month vehicle allowance. His new base salary marks a 5% raise from his previous compensation, in line with the pay increase approved earlier this year for all other school division employees.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..