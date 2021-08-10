Jeck gets contract extension, 5% raise

Superintendent of Schools David Jeck received a three-year contract extension and a 5% raise after the Fauquier County School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to approve the measure.
Jeck has been the school division’s superintendent since 2012; he served in the same position in Greene County from 2008 to 2012. He holds doctorate and master’s degrees in education.
Jeck’s new contract expires June 30, 2024 and includes an annual salary of $189,000 – plus a $1,000-per-month vehicle allowance. His new base salary marks a 5% raise from his previous compensation, in line with the pay increase approved earlier this year for all other school division employees.
