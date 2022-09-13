Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
The Warrenton Town Council at its evening meeting, after press time on Tuesday, Sept. 13, was expected to appoint Jay Heroux as the newest member of the council. A longtime resident with an equally long history of community engagement, if appointed, he will represent Ward 5 until a special election is held next year.
“I am humbled and honored,” said Heroux, 58, who said that very much wanted the job. “We owe this town a lot,” Heroux told the Fauquier Times after the council’s morning work session Sept. 13. “A lot of good things happen here. It is an opportunity to give something back, and service is very important to me.”
The council seat was vacated by Kevin Carter last week when he was appointed to represent the Center District on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. Longtime Center District representative Chris Granger resigned from the county board last month after his spouse, former Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer, was hired in July by Amazon Web Services to a high-ranking position in the cloud-computing company’s economic development division.
Mayor Carter Nevill and council members Brett Hamby (Ward 3) and Sean Polster (At-large) said at the council’s work session Tuesday morning they had spent several hours speaking with Heroux and were impressed with his knowledge of town business. “He will be a great asset to the community,” Nevill said. “He will participate with full confidence very quickly.”
A longtime resident of Warrenton’s Ward 5, Heroux moved to Warrenton in 1994. He and his wife, Jill, raised their three sons in Warrenton. They live near Warrenton Middle School.
Data centers
Heroux may be uniquely positioned to help Warrenton decide whether to allow data centers within the town borders. He has the background of a techie; one of his proudest achievements was the chance in 2015 to work with a team starting to smooth out problems with the year-old HealthCare.gov website, where millions of uninsured Americans were trying to purchase health insurance through marketplaces created by the federal Affordable Care Act.
“We brought the website to stability,” he said. “Signing up for health insurance should not be on the national news every night,” he said.
Heroux is a vice president at Definitive Logic, a business consulting firm based in Arlington. He is responsible for developing and executing clients’ digital transformation technology projects. He also has worked for Hewlett Packard and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, multinational technology companies.
“I think the thing I have learned in technology is how to deal with complexity and nuances of everything,” Heroux said. “Tech is a very complex industry, and it moves very fast,” he said. “What’s state of the art today is not 18 months from now.”
“I have done a lot of work in data centers,” he said. “The planning commission is going through their steps right now, and I look forward to seeing what their findings are and go from there,” he said. “I will look at both sides and make a decision that is right for Warrenton.”
Comprehensive plan 2040
Heroux also is interested in how the town’s Comprehensive Plan 2040, passed last year after five years of development, will help shape Warrenton’s future. “We are going to have to continue to work through that and make those right decisions for our future,” Heroux said.
Helping all residents succeed
Giving back to the community is especially important to Heroux. He currently is a member of the PATH Foundation Community Action Committee, a volunteer at the Fauquier Free Clinic, and community deacon at Warrenton Baptist Church. He is a founder of Warrenton Baptist’s Rooted Ministry, which helps people living in area motels.
He is passionate about affordable housing and other initiatives to create prosperity. “How do we create the right conditions for everyone’s prosperity?” he asked. “It brings a lot of stability to lives. I look forward to listening to every and all ideas on that,” he said. “There has to be an answer there.” Attainable housing is a problem nationwide, and Warrenton is no exception, Heroux said.
Heroux has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Stonehill College in North Easton, Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.