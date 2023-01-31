The goats formerly known as Ice and Rain have been renamed and relocated. Their new names are Donner and Blitzen; their new home is Fauna Haven Animal Sanctuary in Standardsville.
Rain and Ice were rescued by staff members and friends of the Fauquier SPCA just before Christmas, after being trapped overnight in freezing weather on a tiny piece of land in the middle of the Rappahannock River near Remington.
The two adult goats were picked up Saturday afternoon and are getting settled in their new home. Joy Collins, president of of Fauna Haven, sent an update to SPCA Executive Director Devon Settle Jan. 30: “They are doing great! I have kissed both their noses but have yet to actually pet Donner. … I love that they are in quarantine because it will give us some time for them to get to know us without distractions. We love them so much already! They are the sweetest things.
"They just back away if they don't want you to touch them. Not an aggressive bone in their bodies, I don't think. We can't wait to feel those ears, but we will wait until they are OK with it.
“They are disappointed in just getting hay with no chips, but they do get an occasional animal cracker. We are so thrilled for them to be a part of our Fauna Haven family.”
